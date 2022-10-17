Believe me, it’s tempting to gush about this remarkable Bills team. But as a hardened, objective observer, I should first offer a small dose of caution and perspective as we head off to the bye week.
A year ago, the Bills won big in Kansas City and got to 4-1 on the season. They were two games ahead of the Chiefs in the AFC standings at that point and seemingly on their way to being the first overall seed for the conference playoffs.
We all know what happened. They wound up stumbling through the middle of the season and had to travel to Arrowhead for the divisional round of the playoffs, where they suffered one of the most harrowing defeats in franchise history.
Still, this does feel different. They returned to Arrowhead on Sunday and gutted out a 24-20 win, leaving them as the only one-loss team in the AFC. Recent history be damned, you get the profound sense that they’re not looking back this time.
Granted, there’s a lot of football left to be played. But after Sunday’s win, there was an unmistakable feeling that the Bills would achieve what they desperately missed a season ago, the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage through the AFC playoffs.
They were the Super Bowl favorites heading into the season. But considering their tough early schedule, it wasn’t outlandish to think they could start 3-3. The task became even more daunting when they suffered a siege of injuries the first month.
Instead, they justified their stature as Super Bowl favorites and then some. They won on the road at the Rams, Ravens and now the Chiefs. They blew out the Titans and Steelers at home. Given one more second of clock in Miami, they might be 6-0.
It didn’t matter that it was the Chiefs, who have made it to four straight AFC title games. After a while, it seems inevitable that this team will somehow find a way. On Sunday, it shook off a poor start and rallied from behind, as it had in Baltimore, riding quarterback Josh Allen and a resourceful defense to a hugely emotional win.
There were many heroes, of course. But we should acknowledge the one big difference in this team, the factor that separates this group from the squads that fell short against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the last two playoffs.
Von Miller.
Buffalo’s veteran edge rusher called Mahomes “the definition of a Hall of Famer” before the game. Miller warrants the same designation, and that’s why Bills general manager Brandon Beane brought him to Buffalo last March.
Beane felt Miller could be the missing piece in his team’s Super Bowl quest. Miller concurred, declaring that he could be “the last drop that overflows” the Bills — while becoming the first player to win a Super Bowl with three different franchises.
Specifically, the Bills needed someone to slow down Mahomes, who had carved up the Bills in those two playoff losses, leading K.C. to 40 points a game. They didn’t have the sort of dynamic rush to contend with Mahomes in the most critical moments.
They have it now. Sunday was the ultimate expression of Beane’s vision. The Bills didn’t stop Mahomes, but their revamped defensive line contained him in some of the most critical moments. They now have the most vital element of an elite defense — the ability to generate a strong pass rush with four men, without blitzing.
Miller was at the heart of it Sunday. He had a sack of Mahomes late in the first half, forcing a punt that led to the Bills’ first touchdown just before halftime. He sacked him again in the fourth quarter, setting up his team’s winning drive.
Finally, with K.C. attempting to mount a late, desperate comeback — and with Bills Mafia dreading another collapse — Miller broke through a double-team and got in Mahomes’ face, nudging him off his spot and rushing him into a bad throw that was intercepted by Taron Johnson with less than a minute left, sealing the victory.
“You could feel him,” head coach Sean McDermott said of Miller. “Whether or not he was actually sacking Mahomes, he was affecting him, and then he did get him a couple of times. You could feel him out there the entire game. He was phenomenal.”
This is what the Bills had in mind when they signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract. In last year’s 42-36 overtime loss in the playoffs, Mahomes was 9-for-13 passing under pressure for 165 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.
What they truly needed was the sort of pressure that forced Mahomes into the one or two mistakes that can decide a close game. They got two crucial picks on Sunday — the final one by Johnson and an interception in the end zone by rookie Kaiir Elam that ended the Chiefs’ opening drive without any points.
It had to be uplifting for the team, and the organization, to see the defense validate the offseason moves against the Chiefs, who came into the game as the No. 1 scoring team in the league.
“Oh, yeah,” McDermott said. “You try to identify what you need to improve your team. Brandon does a great job with that and his staff the same way. Acquiring those players that can be a factor in these games. It’s good to see.”
A top-rated defense and explosive offense, led by quarterback Josh Allen, is a lethal combination. It says a lot about the Bills that they could stumble through an ugly first half — failing to score points twice in the red zone and allowing a 62-yard field goal at the gun — and still be tied heading into halftime.
There’s a sense of inevitability about them. Heading into Arrowhead, they had allowed just seven points in the second half all season. The Chiefs became the first team to score on them in the third quarter. But it’s hard to beat this Bills team scoring only 20 points.
Allen was typically brilliant, going 27 of 40 passing for 329 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. It wasn’t quite as stunning as his performance in last year’s division round, but at one point he completed 13 consecutive passes.
Stefon Diggs had 10 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown. He was open all day, like a 7-11. Devin Singletary had 17 carries for 85 yards, easily his best game of the season. He seemed inspired by the fact that Zack Moss was inactive and he would be the unquestioned feature back.
When so many of a team’s best players are at the top of their game, it is very hard to beat. That’s especially so when one of them is Miller, a pass rusher destined for the Hall of Fame.
The Bills have gone through a rough six weeks. Twice, their entire starting secondary was sidelined for a game. They’ve endured injuries to several wide receivers and members of the offensive line. Spencer Brown went out against the Chiefs.
Still, they’ve persevered and justified the preseason hype. Winning through adversity has a way of bonding a team and making it competitively tougher down the road. It’s scary to think how good the Bills can be if they get everyone healthy.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” McDermott said. “But is nice to get a win, any win, going into the bye. It’s hard to sit one week on a loss, let alone two. So my family will appreciate this win in more ways than one, so they don’t have to put up with a miserable dad at home for two weeks.”
McDermott acknowledged the possible significance of this win, and how it could result in home-field advantage come playoff time.
“That’s obviously down the road,” he said. “Yes, but down the road. Right now, we’ve just got to get some rest this week. We’ll get in tomorrow, watch the film wrap that up the right way and then give the players and staff some much-deserved time off.”
The man is a football coach, which means he worries for a living. McDermott remembers what happened a year ago, and he won’t take anything for granted.
But you have to be impressed with what the Bills have accomplished. If anything, they’ve surpassed the lofty expectations of the national football media who anointed them as the preseason darlings, the favorite to win the Lombardi Trophy.
Fortunes can change quickly in the NFL. Tom Brady always said the real season didn’t begin until November. But after watching the Bills for six weeks, it’s hard to imagine them faltering. The toughest stretch of the schedule is behind them. It’s easier to see them hitting another gear and running away from the rest of the AFC.
That would mean a home game in the likely event they face the Chiefs again in the playoffs. If Miller and the defense could rattle Mahomes the way they did in the clutch on the road Sunday, imagine what they might do at Highmark, in front of their own 12th Man.
