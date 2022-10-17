Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Rain. High 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.