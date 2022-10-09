Listen closely to the Bills players after a game, especially an emotional victory, and you can usually detect a collective mindset, a common theme that emanates from the motivational talk of their head coach.
On Sunday afternoon, oddly, it was about basketball — specifically, about the 2008 U.S. Olympic team and the late, great Kobe Bryant, who was one of the most ferocious competitors and leaders ever to play a team sport.
There’s a new Netflix documentary called “Redeem Team,” which chronicles the ’08 Olympic squad’s quest to avenge the country’s losses in the '04 Games and '06 Worlds. On Saturday, head coach Sean McDermott showed his team footage of that film, and how Bryant pushed a collection of superstar millionaires to bond together as a team in Beijing.
“It was about how they got embarrassed pretty bad in the (2004) Olympics,” said defensive end A.J. Epenesa. “The next time, Kobe took their team under his wing. He said, ‘We’re not dealing with this crap again.’”
In the film, Bryant talks about going against his Lakers teammate, Pau Gasol, with a hostile mindset. He was there to dominate and bring the gold back to America. The U.S. beat Spain in a thrilling final, 118-107, gaining redemption for the world’s best basketball nation.
“Kobe put an elbow right in his chest and went right through him,” said Epenesa, who was a top basketball player in his day. “That’s the mentality we took. It doesn’t matter who it is. The message of going through our opponent with intent.”
Evidently, McDermott’s message got through. The Bills went out and dominated the Steelers, 38-3, going through an inferior opponent with merciless intent on a day when Josh Allen broke another passing record and a slew of youngsters played significant roles for an injury-riddled team.
The Bills built on the momentum of their comeback win in Baltimore, shutting out the Steelers after the first quarter and piling up an astonishing 540 yards of total offense — their most in regulation in a single game since 2000.
Talk about putting your elbow into an opponent’s chest. Josh Allen heaved a 98-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis on the Bills’ third play from scrimmage. Allen passed for 424 yards — 348 in the first half alone — to set a franchise record for passing yards in a game in regulation. Drew Bledsoe holds the overall record of 463 yards, in an overtime win in 2002.
The Bills had 11 plays of 20 yards or more. They had four TDs drives that took a combined 2:44 of clock, covering 263 yards in eight total plays. If not for some shaky moments early, and if the Steelers had been able to muster any sort of response, they could have scored 50 points and gained over 600 yards.
The defense had another sensational day. For the second time in three games, they were missing all four of their starters in the secondary. It didn’t matter. They shut down the Steelers running game, made them one-dimensional, and held firm whenever Pittsburgh mounted a drive.
Von Miller, who had a sack during another disruptive afternoon, was asked about the Bills’ seeming refusal to let up when they were clearly the superior team.
“That’s all we talked about, is mindset,” Miller said. “Not blinking. You can’t blink in a fight. When we’re down by 17 points, don’t blink. Let’s build brick by brick to get back in the game. If we’re up 21 points, let’s not blink, let’s keep this lead and keep pushing.
“We came in with a killer instinct, a mindset of domination. We watched Kobe and we saw his mindset about domination and starting games off. That’s what we try to do is take it one play at a time and have that mindset of domination.”
Watching Kobe, LeBron James and the Redeem Team win gold was great for motivation. But there’s nothing like watching your young teammates rise up in a crisis, as so many Bills did on Sunday against the Steelers.
It was a rousing effort by the kids. There’s a long list of firsts by guys who came through with regulars out of action: Jordan Poyer was out again. Tremaine Edmunds, too. Wideouts Isaiah McKenzie, Jake Kumerow and Jamison Crowder were out, plus tight end Dawson Knox.
‘Next man up’ isn’t a cliche with this team, but a genuine rallying cry, a bonding exercise.
Rookie Khalil Shakir, thrust into slot duty with McKenzie and Crowder sidelined, caught his first career touchdown pass, a 24-yarder from Allen. He also had the longest catch (31 yards) of his career.
Isaiah Hodgins, signed from the practice squad on Saturday, had the first catch of his career, a 26-yarder. Tight end Quintin Morris also had a 26-yard grab, the longest of his brief career. Rookie running back James Cook had the first touchdown of his career, a 24-yard scamper.
The first four names on the defensive stat sheet had their career high in tackles: Tyrel Dodson (11), rookie corner Kaiir Elam (10) and safeties Damar Hamlin (8) and Jaquan Johnson (8). Rookie linebackers Terrel Bernard and Baylor Spector also had career highs in total tackles.
It’s remarkable to consider that the Bills have been compromised significantly by injuries but continued to rank at or near the top of the NFL in defense. They have not allowed a single point in the third quarter this season. They’ve allowed seven points in the second half!
“That’s guys being ready,” Allen said, “being true professional football players, knowing their assignments and going out and executing the game plan.
“Guys who been here for awhile that have waited their turn and continued to work, it’s good to see them get some of that burn and pay dividends for how hard they’ve been working."
Of course, the work begins in the front office, led by a general manager who has signed and drafted players who can complement a strong roster. Miller, who aspires to be a GM, came to the media room with a Brandon Beane tee shirt. He stood up to display the front and turned around to show the back, which had images of Allen, Stefon Diggs and Miller.
“This is the guy, man,” Miller said. “When you’re down so many starters and you get your core guys to come in and play the way they did today, that shows you that Beane and the front office have put together a great team.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to be part of this. I’m happy to be a Buffalo Bill, for sure.”
Two weeks ago, they lost in Miami to fall a game behind in the division. Now, after the Dolphins got smoked at the Jets, they’re alone at the top of the AFC East at 4-1, suddenly one of only two remaining one-loss teams in the conference.
The other is the Chiefs, who host the Raiders on Monday night. Next week, the Bills travel to Kansas City in the latest installment of what has become the best rivalry in the NFL: The Bills and Allen vs. the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.
Allen and Miller were asked if Sunday’s blowout had sent a message to the Chiefs that the Bills are still the team to beat. Miller rolled his eyes. Allen defaulted to coach-speak and said they try to go 1-0 every week.
Still, that playoff loss to the Chiefs has been eating away at the Bills for nine months. They have a score to settle, a redemption story of their own, just like Kobe and the U.S. hoop team did during that 2008 Olympic run.
Maybe they weren’t trying to send a message on Sunday, but it was a resounding triumph just the same. You couldn’t watch that first half and not come away thinking that the Bills are still the team to beat.
“We had a mindset,” said left tackle Dion Dawkins. “We all enjoyed that video and just the mindset of 'kill or be killed’. That’s what we took away from that video — don’t be the hunted, be on the hunt.”
