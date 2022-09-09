A year ago, after the Bills lost the season opener to the Steelers, safety Micah Hyde paused as he was walking out of the post-game press conference and cautioned people not to panic.
Hyde was right, of course. It’s always risky to rush to conclusions after one game. In the same vein, we shouldn’t overreact to what happened in Thursday night’s NFL opener in Los Angeles.
But boy, it sure is tempting.
The Bills more than justified their status as the Super Bowl favorite, dominating the Rams in a 31-10 rout, a powerful opening statement that could have been a lot worse if not for four turnovers. This was against the defending league champions, mind you, but for much of the night it might as well have been the Jets or Dolphins in November.
Skeptics wondered how the Bills would respond to being the national darlings. They didn’t shrink from the expectations. They looked like a team that was reveling in its role as the team to beat. If there’s a target on their backs, so be it. Take your best shot. They know they’re good.
Josh Allen picked up where he left off in the postseason. He played with a gleeful, childish abandon. He was 26 of 31 passing for three touchdowns and two interceptions, one that should have been a catch. Stefon Diggs had eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown. Gabriel Davis had another TD grab — his fifth in 40 minutes of game time going back to the KC playoff loss.
Allen was also the game’s leading rusher with 56 yards and a lunging, athletic score. Ken Dorsey was masterful In his first game as offensive coordinator. So much for missing the departed Brian Daboll. It’s easy to call plays when you have a stud like Allen playing quarterback.
They didn’t have to punt, which has become so commonplace you barely noticed. What’s the new punter’s name, again? Do they even need one?
But we’ve come to expect such performances from Allen and the offense. The real story of opening night, the one that will have Bills Mafia even more convinced that this team is destined for a championship, was the play of the defense — especially the revamped defensive line.
Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott weren’t willing to stay pat after the Bills led the league in defense a year ago. They needed to add a pass rush that could rattle the top quarterbacks in the playoffs, the way the Rams did with Von Miller last season. They needed a disruptor.
So they signed Miller, figuring he could add a menacing quality to their defensive line. People wondered if Miller, a future Hall of Famer, had a lot left at age 33. Again, it’s one game, but the early indications are that Miller is still a monster, capable of dominating a game and making guys around him better.
The Bills sacked Matthew Stafford seven times and picked him off three times. They held the defending champs to 243 total yards of offense, fewer than the Rams had in any game a year ago, including playoffs. LA averaged 3.7 yards per play, 4.0 per pass attempt. They completely took Allen Robinson out of the game.
Miller had two sacks and two of the Bills’ 15 quarterback hits. A.J. Epenesa had his best NFL game with 1.5 sacks and four QB hits. Jordan Phillips, a dynamo in his return to Buffalo, had 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits. If this keeps up, the team record of 57 sacks, set in 2013, is in serious jeopardy.
“You can look in their eyes and you could tell that everybody was hungry, and everybody wanted this game,” Miller said afterwards. “Everybody expected success today, and went out there and took it one play at a time, and here we are.”
The most impressive thing was they got there without having to blitz. According to one NFL website, Next Gen Stats, the Bills never blitzed in the game. That’s a stunning statistic, and one that augurs well for the Bills as the defense prepares to face a far more daunting parade of opposing quarterbacks than it did a year ago.
The most vital element of defense in today's NFL is being able to pressure quarterbacks with only four men, without having to resort to blitzes. It’s not a complicated premise. If you don’t have to send extra men, you have more defenders to stay back and cover receivers. Your secondary gets a lot better.
A year ago, the Bills had statistically by far the top-ranked defense in the NFL. They allowed just 4.6 yards per play, a half-yard better than any other team in the league. They gave up 4.8 yards per pass attempt. No team has finished below 4.8 for a season since Rex Ryan’s Jets in 2009.
But they couldn’t stop the Chiefs when it mattered in January. Beane lured Miller to Buffalo, brought Phillips back, and Thursday was the result. Even when it was 10-10 at halftime, it felt like the Bills had the game in control. Head coach Sean McDermott said that was the talk at halftime. Then they went out and seized the game by the throat.
They stopped the Rams at their 11-yard line on the second-half kickoff. On third-and-4, Stafford bobbled a snap and second-year end Greg Rousseau sailed in for a sack. Allen drove the Bills to the go-ahead score. On the Rams’ ensuing possession, Miller shot through like a missile to sack Stafford on second-and-9, which led to a punt and another score.
At 24-10, there was no way the Rams were going to come back against the Bills’ defense. Leslie Frazier was rotating his linemen. Miller was causing havoc, unleashing the players around him. The plan to recreate the defensive line into a withering attack force could not have gone any better.
“I felt the D line,” McDermott said. “You could feel them make an impact on the game. When you can do that, it helps the back end as well. Within the defense, the rush was up in the coverage, and the coverage was up in the rush and it timed up well.
“We got those Buffalo fans in that stadium behind us,” McDermott said, “and that helped, too. I love watching our D line get the crowd into the game, especially when we’re on the road. Appreciate the Bills Mafia showing up like they did.”
Buffalo fans, who showed up in force for the opener, had to be pleased to see the Bills hand the Rams the worst opening-day loss by a reigning Super Bowl champion in history. They did it without their Pro Bowl cornerback, Tre’Davious White, and with a sixth-round rookie, Christian Benford, starting in his debut.
Yes, it’s only one game. It’s a long season and strange things can occur over the tortuous, four-month grind. But anyone who felt this Buffalo team was the best team in the NFL — and that was the oddsmakers’ thinking — will be even more convinced after what happened in the opener.
They have a rising superstar quarterback in Allen, and a defense that was No. 1 in the league a year ago. It had to be alarming for teams around the league to look on Thursday night and contemplate the fact that the NFL’s top-ranked defense appears to be even better.
