Felisha-Legette Jack always knew this Buffalo team had the talent. Many observers felt the 2021-22 version of the Bulls had more sheer physical ability than her three NCAA Tournament teams, including the Sweet 16 team of 2018.
But last October, the UB women’s head coach wondered if they were as mentally strong and unified as that group from 2018, which she considered the smartest and most connected group she had ever coached.
“Smart means understanding ‘I’m good, you’re good. Let’s put it together and be great',” Legette-Jack said Sunday evening. “They understood how good they were. They weren’t willing to share. That’s when the confusion became paramount.”
Legette-Jack is a big one for inspirational sayings. She told her players they would become truly great when they adopted the virtues of “ubuntu.”
“It means ‘I am because we are’,” Legette-Jack said. Ubuntu is an African philosophy, the belief in a universal bond that connects all humanity. True happiness comes when you put the good of the community ahead of individual desires.
It’s every coach's goal, but an elusive one. In sports, it’s often failure that can draw out a team’s inner ubuntu. Legette-Jack says her team finally got there, and it might have happened after the Bulls’ most difficult loss of the season, an overtime defeat at Northern Illinois on Feb. 12.
“We really thought that game was stolen from us,” Legette-Jack said. “Not because of officials. We didn’t go there to win; we went there to not lose. We won the next game and we were still angry. Then we won another game and we let it go.”
They haven’t lost since. At some point, the UB women found another competitive level. They began playing more for each other and accepting roles and putting the communal goals ahead of the individual. They've won nine straight and 14 of 15.
It all came together last weekend in Cleveland, when the Bulls strung together three terrific games over four days in the Mid-American Conference tournament, culminating in a tight, nerve-wracking 79-75 victory over Ball State in Saturday’s championship game.
That earned UB its third league tournament title and its fourth trip to the NCAAs in the last seven years. On Sunday night, they found out that they’d been awarded a 13 seed and a trip to Knoxville to face Tennessee at 3 p.m. Saturday in the opening round of the women’s NCAA tourney.
“A lot of times you have talented teams, but they don’t work together,” said senior forward Adebola Adeyeye. “Us working together and buying in for each other has been a blessing for us and this program.
“In the middle of the season, we had to make a decision on where we wanted the season to go,” said Adeyeye, who had 12 rebounds and three steals in the MAC title game. “Really, it was just understanding that and trusting each other, making sure that what we’re experiencing now is really worth it. What’s the worst that can happen if we trust?”
Of course, the overall good will often require acts of individual brilliance. Part of the Bulls’ trust was allowing — at times urging — their star guard, Dyaisha Fair, to take matters into her own hands and carry the team.
Fair has been a great player since arriving in Buffalo three years ago. She was fourth in the nation in Division I scoring as a freshman, sixth last season as a sophomore, and fourth again this season at 23.4 points a game.
But she had never done it in the most critical moments, with an NCAA berth on the line. Back in January, when Fair went on a hot streak and UB got off to an unbeaten start in the league, Legette-Jack said it was encouraging, but the true test would come in March.
The Rochester native rose to the challenge. Like most in the UB community, Fair was stung when she was not named conference player of the year before the MAC tourney. Then she put on a masterful performance that surely had some of the league coaches re-evaluating their POY vote.
Fair averaged 25.7 points on 52% shooting over three games. She added 4.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.3 steals a game. Fair had three turnovers in the three games, amazing for someone who handles the ball so much. She was named MVP of the tournament and it wasn’t close.
“It was really personal,” Fair admitted Sunday at Alumni Arena, where the Bulls gathered to watch the Selection Show on the video board at center court. “I set an individual goal for myself, and to fall short in a season when I really wanted it, it was personal for me. So I just did what I knew how to do best the entire week and came out with the championship.”
But she couldn’t do it alone. Remember, ‘I am because we are.’ At halftime of Saturday’s title game, she looked into the eyes of star freshman Georgia Woolley, thought she seemed a little defeated, and told Woolley she needed her to come along with her.
Woolley obliged. The Australian guard, whom Legette-Jack has called the most competitive person she ever coached, scored 25 of her 29 points in the second half. She and Fair had all of UB’s points in the fourth quarter.
Fair was magnificent. She made everyone around her better, including Woolley, who benefits from the extra attention Fair draws on her slashing forays toward the hoop.
“It was very important for her (Fair) to understand that you can be great and also win,” Legette-Jack said. “It eluded her for a long time, and now she knows what it feels like. She had kind of been holding back. We saw what she could do when she was unleashed in the tournament.”
Legette-Jack, who should be a prime candidate for the vacant Syracuse women's head job in her native city, said the best thing that could have happened for Fair was getting snubbed for player of the year. She said Fair isn’t finished, either.
“We haven’t gotten to Tennessee yet,” she said. “But I think it’s going to be a wonderful thing to add to her repertoire, if you will.”
The Bulls will be a live underdog in the NCAA tourney, though the selection committee didn’t do them any favors. The top four seeds in each region get to play at home, which means they have to face No. 4 seed Tennessee in Knoxville, in the third-largest college basketball arena in the country.
Still, UB won as a lower seed in its last two trips to the Big Dance. The Bulls were an 11 seed in 2018, beating No. 6 South Florida and No. 3 Florida State to get to the Sweet 16 in Albany. In 2019, they beat Rutgers as a 10th seed, then lost by only 12 on UConn’s home floor.
The Bulls are a 13 seed in the Wichita regional, but a far better team than they were when they lost to South Carolina and Oklahoma at the Battle 4 Atlantis tourney in the Bahamas in November.
Woolley barely played in those two games, but went on to become the freshman of the year in the MAC. Over the last 16 games, she is averaging 18.8 points and plays 35 minutes a game. Summer Hemphill, the sixth-year forward from Cardinal O’Hara, recently became the second player in UB women’s history with 1,000 career points and 1,000 rebounds.
Hemphill, the only remaining Bull who played against South Carolina in the Sweet 16 four years ago, won’t be intimidated by an imposing Tennessee front line. She held her own that day against Aja Wilson, who was the national player of the year and later the MVP of the WNBA.
Fair, who at 5-5 is the shortest woman among the top 50 in the nation in scoring, isn’t one to back down, either.
“I’ve been playing people their size, bigger,” Fair said. “I’ve been playing with men all my life, men and boys growing up. So it won’t be anything new. They might walk into the game as if it’s a cakewalk, just because we’re not a known team, some would say. I mean, it’ll be pretty special.”
Fair was asked what Hemphill told her about playing in the NCAA tourney as an underdog. “It’s anybody’s game, because it’s March,” she said. “In March, any game is anybody’s game.”
They’re loose, connected and confident. They listened to their coach and found their ubuntu. Tennessee would be unwise to look past them.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
