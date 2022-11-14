Four weeks ago, after the Bills beat the Chiefs in Kansas City, Josh Allen was the toast of the football world, the clear favorite for league MVP. Allen was leading the NFL in passing yards and on pace to break the team and league records for a season.
But after Sunday’s stunning 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings at Highmark Stadium, he arrived at the post-game interview room looking like a lost soul, like a boy whose dog had just been run over in the street.
Allen was downcast and defeated, a portrait of self-recrimination, reduced to clipped answers. As he readily admitted, he had very few answers after such a harrowing loss.
“Losing sucks,” he said. “Sucks this way even worse. Horrendous second half. I’ve got to be better. I've got to be better.”
Of course, he had uttered virtually the same words a week earlier after the loss at the Jets. And it’s true, the Bills’ offense needs to get a lot better if they intend to regain their status as the favorite to win the Super Bowl in February.
For the third game in a row, they did not score a touchdown in the second half. The first time, against the Packers, was easy to rationalize. The second, as a huge underdog at the Jets, was a troubling development. Three times represents an all-out crisis.
Over the last three second halves and Sunday’s overtime, Allen is 26-for-51 for 336 yards, with no touchdowns and five interceptions. I can’t say exactly what the QB rating would be for that stretch, but it wouldn’t be too far north of a fat zero.
Allen is still third in the league behind Patrick Mahomes in passing yards with 2,733, on pace to smash his own team record with 5,162. He’s second in TD passes behind Mahomes with 20. But he has now tossed a league-high 10 interceptions.
It’s hard to make an MVP case for the league interception leader. Josh might not be top-five right now. Mahomes would rate ahead of him. So would Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts of the unbeaten Eagles, perhaps Seattle’s Geno Smith. All quarterbacks.
As someone who believes top wide receivers should get more recognition for the award (Cooper Kupp should have won it a year ago), I would put Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson, who have both gone past 1,000 yards already, higher in the MVP rankings.
Jefferson was clearly the most vital player on the field in Buffalo on Sunday. He had 193 yards receiving, the sixth-highest total ever by a Bills opponent. Cam Lewis will be seeing that astonishing, one-handed catch on fourth-and-22 in his sleep.
But it does get back to the quarterback in today’s NFL. It’s the most important position. The QB perhaps gets too much credit when his team wins and too much blame when they lose. Allen put them in position to win. He also cost them the game.
“He’s going to take the loss completely on himself, which it’s not at all,” said tight end Dawson Knox, who felt he was interfered with on an incompletion in the end zone that would have won the game in OT, just before Allen’s final interception.
“He holds himself to the highest standard possible,” Knox said. “There’s a reason for that, too. He’s the best quarterback in the league and he holds himself to that standard. He did some incredible things out there, despite the elbow bothering him.”
Oh yeah, the elbow. After the wild finish on Sunday, it was easy to forget the issue that raged during the week — whether Allen would even play after tweaking a ligament in his right elbow near the end of the Jets game.
He seemed fine, and was 14 of 18 as the Bills raced to a 24-10 halftime lead. But he faltered again in the crucial moments. He threw two ghastly interceptions — one on the game’s final play and one early in the fourth quarter, when he got picked by Patrick Peterson after the Bills made the dubious decision to go on fourth-and-goal from the 2 with a 10-point lead.
The worst gaffe of all, and one that rates with some of the worst late-game disasters in the Bills’ long chronicle of woe, was fumbling the snap at his half-yard line with 49 seconds to play. Erick Kendricks recovered in the end zone for a Viking touchdown.
The Bills had just staged a stirring goal-line stand, stopping Kirk Cousins on a quarterback sneak. All they needed to do was snap the ball twice (the Vikings had one timeout left) and it would have been over.
Allen took the blame for the fumble. Center Mitch Morse said he was at fault and called it “unacceptable.”
“It was a game-altering play,” Morse said. “Which is tough, and it’s one of those plays that you look back on when you’re 40 and you wish you had back.”
Well, you could look back seconds later and determine that the snap was clean. Allen appeared to muff the exchange in his eagerness to plow forward from the goal-line.
What’s not at issue is that Allen played poorly in the second half for a third straight game. He tossed multiple interceptions in all three, the first time he’s done that in his career. Remember, he had nine TDs and no picks in two playoff games last season. He has thrown only one interception in six career playoff games.
Too often lately, he has regressed to the Bad Josh of his early days, making head-scratching decisions under pressure. I asked Allen if he was discouraged by the recent struggles in second halves, and if he had any explanation for it.
“No explanation as of now,” he said. “We’ve got to execute better. That’s on my shoulders. Four turnovers today. Three were by me and … losing sucks. That’s just what it is., You hate to lose, especially that way.
“It comes down to my shoulders and my shoulders only,” He said. “Making the right throws. Putting our best foot forward in practice. This one’s gonna suck watching. We got to find a way to put this behind us and not let it affect our next one.”
It won’t be easy to put this one in the rear-view mirror. Had it been the playoffs, it would hang in the rogue's gallery of soul-crushing Bills defeats — alongside Wide Right, Home Run Throwback and 13 Seconds. Minnesota Muff, anyone?
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was only the second time since the 1970 merger that a defense scored a go-ahead TD in the final minute of a game. It was the first time the Bills lost a home game with a halftime lead of 14 points or more since 1968, before the new stadium was built in Orchard Park.
You could see it as a test, good medicine, as defensive end Von Miller reiterated afterwards. Miller even said it had been fun. So what if the Bills had technically fallen into third place in the AFC East, half a game behind the Dolphins and even with the Jets, who have the tiebreaker by virtue of last week’s big upset?
Allen had no real answers, but the Bills must figure things out in a hurry. It doesn’t help that they’re still struggling to run the ball. The decision to throw three times in a row on goal-to-go at the 2-yard line, early in the fourth quarter, suggested a team that had little faith in his offensive line’s talent for run blocking.
For better or worse, Allen is the offense, perhaps to its detriment. Defenses might be catching on to him, sitting back in coverage and daring him to attempt the tough throws. He spread the ball around a little more against the Vikings, but the passing attack is still a little too reliant on Stefon Diggs.
McDermott said the word belief, or some version of it, 10 times during his post-game remarks. His message was clear. He admitted he didn’t want his team to lose belief in itself.
“That’s part of it,” McDermott said. “That’s where you’ve got to hold your confidence through the course of the season. This league tests you in a lot of ways. The season tests you.”
Look around the NFL. Virtually every team struggles. As Diggs said, the NFL wants the season to be a roller coaster. But this Bills team was supposed to have ascended to a new level this season. It was thought to be beyond this kind of test, where they’re suddenly in a fight for their lives in their own division.
A month ago, they were the clear favorite for the No.1 overall seed and home-field advantage in the conference playoffs. Now the clock has been reset to a year ago, when you could actually contemplate them missing the playoffs altogether.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
