I was browsing the magazine rack at Barnes & Noble the other day and could scarcely believe my eyes. There were 16 different fantasy football magazines. Sixteen! Has the fantasy football obsession become so great that it could justify that many competing publications?
The answer is self-evident. It doesn’t matter if most of the magazines spew the same basic intelligence — much like the annual NFL draft issues. For much of the public, fantasy football has become more important than the actual sport. Don’t get me started on the sports gambling scourge.
The data says the average fantasy player is now in 6.2 leagues. I know of people who are in 17, even 50, leagues. There are best ball leagues, dynasty leagues, guillotine leagues. As I write this, no doubt, some crackpot is out there devising some new and heretofore unimagined fantasy option.
Sorry to come off like some boomer, but I recall a time when there were two or three preview magazines which simply provided an outlook on the NFL teams. You know, which teams were on the rise, which were in decline, maybe a profile on Joe Namath or Gale Sayers.
Rather than offer any fantasy advice (I’m in the Bills media league, but haven’t begun to research), I decided to do the pedestrian thing and write about some actual teams. What a concept! Every year in the NFL, there are several teams that exceed expectations, and others that disappoint.
Here are eight teams — four from each conference — that I expect to defy low expectations or fail to live up to the public’s lofty opinion of them this season:
TEAMS THAT ARE BEING OVERESTIMATED
• Tennessee: Yes, the Titans beat the Bills early last season and went 12-5. But they lost to the lowly Jets and Texans, and laid an egg at home in the playoffs for the second year in a row, this time getting upset by the Bengals as the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.
Bills fans will agree with me on this: Ryan Tannehill isn’t good enough. The veteran quarterback has his virtues, but he melted down the last two when the Titans got upset in the playoffs. The Titans drafted his replacement, Malik Willis of Liberty, and the future might come sooner than expected.
Star running back Derrick Henry has lost a lot of tread on the tires. The top wideout, A.J. Brown, left in a trade. Jeffery Simmons is a monster at defensive tackle, but they’re vulnerable to top quarterbacks. Josh Allen had a big game against them, and Joe Burrow lit them up in the playoffs. Heck, Mack Jones had the best game of his rookie season against them in a 36-13 Patriots rout.
• Baltimore: Lamar Jackson says he’s not looking for a contract equal to the five-year, $230 million deal that Deshaun Watson signed with the Browns. The former MVP might be holding out for more. It’s no surprise that the Ravens would be reluctant to open the vault for Jackson.
Jackson is a phenomenal athletic talent, capable of winning games on his own. But he’s an inferior passer when it truly matters. In the playoffs, he is 1-3 with a 55.9 completion percentage and a 68.3 QB rating, with three touchdowns and five interceptions. I can’t get over him throwing the brutal interception that the Bills’ Taron Johnson returned 101 yards for a touchdown.
Word is, Jackson has looked good in camp. But the Ravens are a running team under OC Greg Roman. The defense is overrated. True, injuries were a factor last season. But they finished last in the NFL in average yards per pass attempt, and last in yards per play allowed. Jackson might play on a franchise tag. The pressure to take the Ravens deep will be enormous. I’m not optimistic.
• Dallas: America’s Team has been a national disappointment for a quarter century. The Cowboys haven’t reached the NFC title game since winning the Super Bowl after the 1995 season. They lost at home to the Niners in the wild-card game last season, which made it 11 losses in the last 14 postseason games for the Jerry Jones guys.
Dak Prescott is a top-10 quarterback. But the rest of the Cowboys roster has eroded around him. They dealt wideout Amari Cooper for a late draft pick and let Cedrick Wilson Jr. walk in free agency. Running back Ezekiel Elliott has averaged 62 yards a game the last two seasons. The offensive line isn’t the dominant force it once was, with Tyron Smith perpetually injured.
The schedule is a bear, with home games against Tampa Bay and Cincinnati the first two weeks. They also play road games at the Rams, Green, Bay, Minnesota and Tennessee. They do play in the weak NFC East, but they could easily fall behind the improved Eagles and miss the playoffs if they don’t avoid injuries and penalties. They were second in the NFL in penalty yards last year.
• San Francisco: The Niners, who were 10 minutes from the Super Bowl last season, have some extraordinary individual talents. Trent Williams is a stud at left tackle. Nick Bosa is one of the best rush ends in the sport. Deebo Samuel, who just got a $71.55 million contract extension, was third in the NFL in yards from scrimmage last year. George Kittle is a Pro Bowl tight end.
Still, there has to be a certain unease now that Trey Lance has been elevated to starting quarterback. The Niners used three first-round picks to move up to No. 3 overall and pick Lance on the 2021 draft. He was anointed as the successor to the unremarkable Jimmy Garoppolo, and now it’s time to find out if he’s ready to carry the weight of a contender on his shoulders.
The Niners lost a Pro Bowl guard, Laken Tomlinson, who signed with the Jets. Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel became the Dolphins head coach. Bills fans fret about losing Brian Daboll as OC. Imagine if the new coordinator was inheriting a first-time starter at quarterback, not Josh Allen.
TEAMS THAT ARE BEING UNDERESTIMATED
• Denver: It’s amazing to think they’ve missed the playoffs six years in a row since winning it all in Peyton Manning’s final year (when Von Miller was MVP of the Super Bowl). It’s also understandable when you review the motley cast of quarterbacks who started for the Broncos during that time — Drew Lock, Trevor Siemien, Brock Osweiler, Brandon Allen and Paxton Lynch, to name just a few.
Now they have Russell Wilson, who averaged more than 10 wins a season in his 10 years with the Seahawks. He’s a future Hall of Famer, the fourth highest-rated QB in league history. Denver sent two first-round picks, two seconds and three players to Seattle for Wilson. He’s worth it.
The offense should be much better under new head coach Nate Hackett, the former Bills OC. Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are a solid 1-2 receiving tandem and tailback Javonte Williams is due to break out. The defense was third in the league in points allowed and eighth in yards, despite playing in a division with Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr and Justin Herbert.
• Cincinnati: Rarely has a team come so close to winning a Super Bowl and been so easily dismissed the next season. They won at Tennessee and Kansas City to reach the Bowl, stifling Patrick Mahomes in an amazing comeback in the AFC title game. They dropped 41 points on the Ravens — twice. But judging from the preseason picks, you’d think they got there on luck.
If anything, the Bengals are better. They addressed a bad offensive line that broke down against the Rams in the Super Bowl, adding La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras. Quarterback Joe Burrow is a budding superstar. He attempted 126 fewer passes than Josh Allen and passed for 204 more yards. Imagine what he’ll do with a fortified line in front of him.
The defense is solid, especially in the secondary. The Bills can only hope that Von Miller is as disruptive a pass rusher as Trey Hendrickson was in his first year in Cincinnati. Only one Super Bowl loser (the Pats in 2018) has gone back the next year since the Bills did it three times in a row in the 1990s. The Bengals are capable of making a run at it in a stacked AFC.
• Detroit: The Lions haven’t made the postseason since 2016, or won a playoff game in 31 years (is there a worse pro sports down these days than Detroit?). But Tracy Walker III, their star safety, says his teammates and coaches are “tired of seeing Detroit be a laughingstock in the NFL.”
They were a joke when they started 0-10-1 last season under Dan Campbell, their wildly outspoken head coach. But they finished strong, beating Minnesota, Arizona and Green Bay in the final six weeks as Jared Goff had a QB rating of 102 down the stretch. I’m not saying they’ll be playing in February, but a young, inspired squad could make a run at a wild-card spot this season.
How do you not like Campbell, whose team is featured on this year’s “Hard Knocks”? Campbell quotes Metallica. He talks about the “deep dark abyss” and insists “I’m not a lunatic.” His players seem equally exuberant and quotable. In a league of drab, dull characters, they’ll be a refreshing bowl of laughs if they make a run.
• New Orleans: When Drew Brees retired after the 2020 season, critics figured the Saints would fall into the Gulf. The passing game did go south. They finished last in the NFL in passing yards with three different QBs (Jameis Winston, Trevor Siemien, Taysom Hill) attempting 100 passes.
Still, they went 9-8. The Saints swept the Bays, beating Tampa Bay twice and Green Bay once, allowing a total of 30 points in those games. The defense ranked fourth in scoring and fourth against the rush, the fourth straight season in which they were top four against the run.
Now long-time head coach Sean Payton is gone and skeptics again see a collapse in a team that has had a winning record five years in a row and hasn’t had double-digit losses since 2005. Dennis Allen, who failed badly in his previous stint as a head coach in Oakland, was elevated from defensive coordinator to the head job. Somehow, this team always finds a way.
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
