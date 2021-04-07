Strong NW girls volleyball excited to get season underway

The combination of urgency and thankfulness should serve as the perfect motivation.
As Niagara-Wheatfield girls volleyball returns to the court for fall sports season II, a lot of emotions are racing through the Lady Falcons' hearts and heads.
Some 18 months removed from last time they represented their school playing the game they love, they are beyond thankful to be reunited.
"The number one thing I talked to them about is that we were lucky to be in the gym," said head coach Brandi Cochran.
Cochran was sure to point out everyone must be mindful of COVID-19 protocols going forward. To be vigilant and make smart choices on and off the court because each player's well being is in the others' hands.
That said, nothing would punctuate their return to the court like another championship.
In 2019, the Falcons captured their third consecutive Niagara Frontier League title with a 15-1 record.
The season ended in the sectional semifinals when they fell to Hamburg.
Leading the way this spring are a trio of captains, seniors Emily Brochey (setter) and Elanna Lysiak (middle) and junior Kelsey Tylec (outside hitter).
"Personally, it doesn't matter what time of the year it is because I really wasn't expecting a season," Brochey said Emily. "I know it wasn't easy to get all the seasons in so I'm thankful for that. It doesn't matter what time of the year we play, I'm just thankful to be on the court."
The landscape of this season will be vastly different compared to what players and coaches are used.
The pandemic forced the season to be delayed to spring due to the sport being deemed high risk in nature. COVID safety concerns also means there will be no regional or state tournaments this season.
The regular season has been trimmed to just 11 games with only the top eight in each class qualifying for sectionals.
Cochran feels the condensed season will create a sense of urgency and desperation where the importance of every match, set and serve is even more magnified. The girls agree.
"We all know that its definitely a shorter season than normal," said Brochey. "It's definitely weird. Our first game it was definitely quiet in the gym. I was trying to keep everyone loud. It was awkward, but we've just got to stay focused and make the most of our season so we can make it to sectionals."
A shorter schedule could be a plus because lessens the chance for a midseason swoon.
Cochran said given all the variables of this year, it's comforting to have such strong leadership.
"Their leadership obviously sets a great example for any of the new girls on the team," Cochran said. "We are reminded every single day that we have to work hard. We have to be competitive in practice and obviously matches to keep winning and earning power points and hopefully extend our season as far as possible. "
In addition to the three captains, the Falcons will lean on impressive depth this season.
Sophomore Sasha Zayatz returns as the starting libero, and the Falcons should also get strong play from junior right side Emily Quider and senior outside Emma Halleen.
Youngsters like freshman Julia Kwitchoff (outside) and seventh grader Lindsay Tylec (setter) are building blocks for the future who are capable of contributing now.
"I'm definitely excited. It's a big season ahead for all of us. I'm excited for my senior year," said Brochey. "We've got a lot of returners and some new players too. Definitely a young team, but I'm excited to see what will happen. I think they're gonna be good for the next couple years."
Brochey's 14 assists paced a 3-0 opening night win over Niagara Falls.
N-W's next game will be Monday at Kenmore West.
