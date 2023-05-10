Jayla Scott, Kiersten Groce, Jhonnea Harris and J’Nysha Cary were put together out of necessity. It turns out they mesh perfectly.
By the end of the indoor track and field season, the Niagara Falls quartet won the Section VI state qualifier in the 4x200-meter relay and then placed 18th in the state prelims March 4 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Athletic Complex on Staten Island.
Head coach Justin Speidel told the girls he and the coaching staff would re-evaluate the relay teams ahead of the Wolverines’ outdoor season opener April 8 at the Warrior Relays in Cheektowaga. But he and the girls quickly realized something special happened on the track when they competed together, even if there was only a small sample size.
So far this spring, the 4x100 has remained undefeated in both duals and invitational competitions and stand as one of the top groups in Section VI. Entering Wednesday, their time of 51.36 seconds during the West Seneca West Early Bird Classic on April 29 is the fastest time among Section VI Large Schools — ahead of Hamburg by 0.67 seconds. Plus, it’s the second fastest time in the section, behind only Cheektowaga’s finish of 50.81 seconds from Saturday’s Batavia Invitational. Most impressively, Niagara Falls 4x100 is the only Section VI team currently inside the top 30 of the NYSPHSAA Class A rankings.
As one of the veterans in the group, Scott said having the opportunity to represent the Wolverines is “very meaningful” to her and their group success boosts morale.
“Some people really undermine our school and our abilities,” Scott said. “And I think these past few seasons (have) really shown that the Wolverines can be competitive and we can be up there with everyone else. Just as much hard work and dedication as everyone else.”
Speidel has coached scholastic track for 12 years now, starting as a modified volunteer and moving up the ranks. Speidel said the chemistry amongst the girls on the relay is some of the best he’s ever seen in his coaching career. He added there were a couple relays recently where the girls didn’t have to shout their call out signal to each other to prepare for the baton handoff.
“We don’t have a weak link in our relay,” Speidel said. “All four of them are girls who want to work. They don’t complain, they show up, they stay late. They work on their handoffs over and over until it’s perfect.”
What the girls each bring to the 4x100 relay is also versatility. During a typical dual meet or invitational, the girls are competing in other events.
Cary, who is on the starting line, also competes in the 200- and 400-meter dashes as well as the 4x400 relay. Harris also competes in the 100 and the high jump and long jump. Groce also competes in the 400 hurdles and is two seconds away from the Niagara Falls’ school record in the event that has been held by Holly Fiore for 10 years. And Scott, who Speidel described as “the glue” of the unit, can be seen in the 100 and 200 and the triple jump.
But when they do unite to compete in the relay — beginning with the tradition of a group prayer — the recent results come from the work ethic and chemistry formed in practice and between seasons.
“It went really smoothly because we all worked with each other so much,” Groce said. “And, we gained so much trust for hand-offs and we just love each other.”
With postseason competition coming up at the end of this month, Speidel believes the girls have yet to post their best time in the relay this season and should be on the radar, whether they reach the ultimate goal of competing at states June 9 at Middletown High School. Their efforts, he said, have been part of the “exciting time” around the program.
“They’re still learning,” Speidel said. “They’re still putting together the pieces and still running this incredibly fast.”
Having success as a group has the perks of creating friendships. And for this group, it’s having the support that’s led to a competitive aura while still cheering each other on and not getting overwhelmed in the spotlight.
“Because when we go into a meet, it’s not, ‘Oh, like, we gotta win,” Scott said. “It’s because we really love what we’re doing. And we just go out there and be our best.”
The Niagara Frontier League championships are slated to be held May 18-19 on the campus of Lewiston-Porter High School. Start time for both days is scheduled for 5 p.m. The Section VI track and field state qualifier is scheduled for June 2-3 at West Seneca West High School.
