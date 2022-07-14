LEWISTON — A nearly flawless day has Carson Bacha in the lead after the second round of the Porter Cup.
The York, Pennsylvania native and Auburn University golfer shot a 4-under 66 on Thursday at Niagara Falls Country Club to take a one-stroke lead halfway through the tournament. Bacha shot par in the first round, but struggled on the back nine.
Bacha’s 33 on the front in the second round was identical to the first, but he bogeyed once on the final nine holes Thursday compared to four the previous day.
In the first round, Bacha bogeyed three of the first four holes after the turn, but came out with back-to-back birdies the second time around. He is at 136 for the tournament, leading Shubham Jaglan and 2022 runner-up Garrett Rank by one stroke.
“It was great to go from 2-under through nine to 4-under through 11,” Bacha said. “... Really my only bad swing of the day came on No. 16, where you can’t miss right. Other than that, I’m really happy with the round. A lot of good golf.”
Bacha felt he made a few too many mistakes in the first round, so he called his coach at Auburn, Nick Clinard, and tightened up for the second. He eagled No. 3 and had three birdies in the first six holes of the back nine before finally bogeying on No. 16.
“After my round yesterday, I knew birdies were out there to be made,” said Bacha, who finished 20th at the NCAA Championships this year. “I just had to play smarter around some of these holes. … I was able to clean up my ball-striking today. I hit a lot more quality shots and more centered shots.”
The closing stretch caused chaos at the top of the leaderboard throughout the day. Jaglan led the tournament for large stretches of the second round, but Nos. 15 and No. 18 after posting a 32 on the front nine.
William Duquette was 5-under-par and leading the tournament going into the last three holes of the round but double-bogeyed No. 16 and bogeyed No. 17 to fall into a tie for sixth with fellow Canadian Jacob Presutti, who came into the round in a five-way tie for first.
Australian Connor Fewkes was shooting 4-under for the day until recording bogeys on two of the final three holes. He has bogeyed on five of six attempts in the last three holes during the tournament.
“It’s very rare that you find an 18th hole being a par 3,” said Jaglan, who is from Delhi, India and plays for the University of South Florida. “Sixteen is really long, it’s pretty breezy and the green slopes back to front, so it’s really hard to get close. … I think it’s a pretty hard stretch of holes to finish on.”
Rank was steady throughout the day, with four birdies and just one bogey. But the top of the standings are still clogged. Naples, Florida golfers Noah Kent and Will Thomson — the Pittsford native who has since moved south — are two strokes off the lead, while Duquette and Presutti are three back. Fewkes is one of five that are even for the tournament.
Buffalo’s James Blackwell and Massachusetts’ Jack Boulger were tied for first coming into the day but shot 3-over to fall into a tie for 13th with New Zealand's Cameron Harlock, Jared Edwards and Sam Jones.
Edwards tied Bacha for the top score of the round, shooting a 66. Harlock posted a 67 after shooting 74 in the first round.
“It’s kind of tricky enough and hard enough that 2- or 3-under is a great round of golf,” Rank said. “That’s why I believe nobody’s really separated themselves.”
Sanborn’s Anthony Delisanti is tied for 26th at 3-over while Lewiston’s Rocco Randazzo is 72nd at 11-over. Youngstown's Stephen Dillon is tied for 83rd at plus-17.
Porter Cup Leaderboard
Place;Name;Total;To Par
1;Carson Bacha;136,-4
T-2;Shubham Jaglan;137,-3
T-2;Garrett Rank;137;-3
T-4;Noah Kent;138;-2
T-4;Will Thomson;138;-2
T-6;William Duquette;139;-1
T-6;Jacob Presutti;139;-1
T-8;Dillon Stewart;140;E
T-8;Garrett Engle;140;E
T-8;Jimmy Dales;140;E
T-8;Connor Fewkes;140;E
T-8;Carl Corpus;140;E
