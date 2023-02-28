KENMORE — In the days leading up to the season, Lewiston-Porter coach Dick Lindamer had an overall goal in mind: developing a team identity.
This was critical for the Lancers, who were bringing back just two starters from last year’s team that advanced all the way to the Class B Far West Regionals and needed time to mesh together new faces with veterans playing in different roles.
So, the green-and-white invested a lot of time into becoming a defense-into-offense team, averaging 16.3 steals per game heading into Tuesday.
By recording a dozen steals and a key 21-5 advantage on the scoresheet in the third quarter, No. 1 Lewiston-Porter defeated No. 5 East Aurora, 66-39, in the back-half of the Section VI Class B-1 semifinal doubleheader Tuesday night at Kenmore West High School.
The Lancers will now look to defend their class crown on Sunday at Buffalo State University in a highly anticipated rematch with the Depew Wildcats, who defeated Iroquois, 62-45 in Tuesday’s first semifinal.
“We said that we’re going to start on the defensive end and our identity was going to be a great defensive team and the offense was going to be a work in progress,” Lindamer said. “We have talented offensive players, but we knew that we were going to depend night in and night out on our defense. And that’s what we do.”
After displaying some “nervous energy” at the start of the game by not converting a field goal through the first three minutes of play, Lindamer was pleased with how the young Lancers responded for the majority of the first half.
“We struggled a little bit at the beginning and then we settled in and played our game,” Lindamer said, whose Lancers entered the contest following a 72-27 playoff victory against Lake Shore this past Saturday and won another Niagara Frontier League crown earlier this month. “At times, we have three sophomores out there, so, we’re pretty young. It was good for them to get this win under their belt and onto Buffalo State.”
Holding onto a 15-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Lancers (18-4) turned things up a notch in the second quarter and watched their lead balloon to 15 points with just over a minute left in the half. Once again, it was the play-making trio of Sophie Auer, Emily Mountain and Eliza Whitehead.
Auer, a Daemen commit senior who became Lew-Port’s new program scoring leader in early February, scored a game-high 24 points and knocked down three of the team’s seven total 3-pointers in the second quarter alone. Both juniors, Mountain (15 points) and Whitehead (12 points) also reached double-figure scoring and complemented Auer’s play on the floor once again. Lindamer spoke highly of the trio pacing Lew-Port’s success.
“Sophie is one of the best players in Western New York, so she takes a lot of pressure off our girls,” Lindamer said. “Even though Emily Mountain wasn’t with us last year, she had a big game tonight and she's got a lot of experience coming from Cardinal O'Hara. She provides us some leadership and Eliza Whitehead has also stepped up. That’s the three that we look to provide the leadership, and, once they get going, it takes a lot of pressure off of our younger girls and they can relax and just play.”
After taking a 33-24 lead at halftime, the Lancers put the proverbial nail in the coffin, holding East Aurora to just five points in the third quarter and led by 23 points (52-29) at the end of the frame.
While still generating turnovers at a high clip, Lindamer said the defensive sets have adjusted slightly as the team plays in larger venues as the sectional tournament progresses.
“We have to adjust our process just a little bit to these bigger floors,” Lindamer said. “So, we get more turnovers later in our press because we don't start pressing as early.”
Lew-Port will now prepare to take on the Wildcats, who return the majority of last year’s roster.
“I think it's going to be a very different game,” Lindamer said when asked about comparing Sunday’s game to last year’s battle. “We know that they have two really good players and they have a good supporting cast. It's going to be quite a challenge, to be honest with you.”
Additionally for Lew-Port, junior Emma Steimer added eight points off the bench.
Senior Anna Brinker led East Aurora (16-7) with 17 points in the loss.
Lewiston-Porter will now face Depew in the Section VI B-1 championship at 3 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo State University.
Zander shatters NT’s scoring record in season finale
North Tonawanda saw its season end with a 50-23 loss to Hamburg in Section VI Class A-1 semifinal action on the campus of Williamsville North High School. The Lumberjacks only trailed 23-14 at halftime but were then limited to nine total points in the second half.
In what was her final appearance for NT (12-9), senior Emily Zander scored a team-high 10 points. With her first of two baskets in the third quarter, Zander became the program’s new all-time scoring leader, breaking Katie Miranto-Burd’s total of 1,115 points, which had stood since 2004. Zander now leaves NT as the new record holder with 1,118 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.