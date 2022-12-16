NORTH TONAWANDA – As the clock wound down late in the third period Wednesday, Starpoint watched its three-game win streak end.
Kirk had long since been sitting helplessly in the locker room awaiting his team’s return after being ejected for a first-period boarding call. Soon, coach Clayton Wilson would come in and call the loss to Williamsville East “good medicine.”
But Kirk’s absence in the game was notable. He has 13 points in just six games and seven of them are goals, including game-winners. Kirk has been red-hot since last season, scoring 18 points in seven postseason games — including game-winners in the Section VI final and state semifinal — after notching 17 points in 20 regular season games.
Wilson isn’t bothered by the loss, even if it came to a Flames team the Spartans will likely be racing against for an ECIC II and sectional championship. He sees it as a moment for leaders to take charge, so when Kirk says there are some kinks to work through early in the season, Wilson isn’t surprised.
“He leads by example and the younger players follow behind,” Wilson said. “On a team, you need the older guys with experience leading for the younger players, and Alec does exactly that for our team and does a great job.”
Kirk is the captain of the Starpoint hockey team, and is a senior that the younger players look toward. He realizes that good teams don’t win every game, and adversity is necessary for success in the near future.
Adversity in the locker room is where Kirk takes charge, pointing his teammates in the right direction. A successful postseason in last year’s campaign was led by Kirk’s on ice abilities, but also his innate leadership qualities.
Kirk also has a close relationship with Wilson, who has long since shown how to relate to the players and how to find the best leaders to build a family atmosphere. Kirk has played for Starpoint for three years, and as Wilson mentions, understands what the coaches want, and knows what his responsibilities are.
As a hockey player, the objective is to score goals and win games, but to also learn the ability to take charge and influence others.
“I started playing when I was about five or six years old, and I noticed throughout that time that the camaraderie is so unique compared to other sports,” Kirk said. “The sense of family has to be my favorite part of the sport by far.”
The fact that Kirk has a knack for producing in big games brings another level of credibility to his teammates. After his departure from the ice Wednesday, the team noticeably lost some confidence.
But after starting the season 4-2, Kirk’s sentiments fall in line with his coach’s and reiterates that there’s plenty of time to work out the kinks, even for a program with two sectional titles in five years and were an overtime goal away from a state championship last season.
And let’s not forget, the Spartans are accustomed to adversity. Kirk scored twice in a come-from-behind win over Grand Island in the Section VI Division II final last season, one of 14 games decided by one goal or less last season.
“Our philosophy throughout the season has been playing how we’ve always played,” Kirk said. “It doesn’t matter who we play against, as long as we’re consistent, it doesn’t matter at the end of the day.”
