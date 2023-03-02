JAMESTOWN — A ride toward redemption.
After taking the two-hour bus ride down to Jamestown to watch their season end in frustrating fashion in the Class C-1 semifinals last March, the Wilson girls basketball team used that experience to fuel them into this current campaign.
There have been many accolades this past winter for the program, including, among others, winning another Niagara Orleans League title, securing the No. 3 seed in the Section VI Class C tournament and a six-point postseason win over Frewsburg last week.
And after Thursday’s performance, the Lakewomen now find themselves in uncharted waters.
Two game-changing sequences — a 12-0 run over the last 2 minutes, 47 seconds of the first half and an 11-2 run near the end of the third quarter — along with strong rebounding and defense down the stretch all added up to Wilson’s 59-43 win over No. 7 Cassadaga Valley in the front-half of the Section VI Class C doubleheader Thursday night held at Jamestown Community College.
The Lakewomen now look to bring a Class C crown after winning five Class B-2 championships in recent history when they face No. 1 Randolph, who defeated Portville, 58-38, in the second semifinal.
As Wilson head coach Brian Baker said after the game, the season elevates to a whole different level once the postseason begins.
“You prepare all year to peak at this moment,” Baker said, whose team is now winners in 15 of its last 16 games since Jan. 4. “You don’t really want to peak (on) December 1st. You want to peak going into the playoffs and I think they’re doing a great job of that because of their preparation and they’re such hard-working kids in and out of the classroom.”
As the game progressed in the first few minutes of play, it seemed as if the Lakewomen and Cougars were playing a game of chess. The two teams exchanged leads on multiple occasions and caused turnovers against each other, with Wilson (19-3) holding onto a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Then in the second quarter, Cassadaga Valley erased Wilson’s five-point lead (14-9) into a 6-0 run of their own to take a 15-14 lead with just over six minutes left, and after some exchanges, maintained a 20-18 lead.
But with 2:47 left in the half, Wilson’s offensive firepower came alive. The 12-0 run consisted of juniors Lilah Frerichs (10 points), Cait Cliffe (13 points) and Peyton McInnis (game-high 21 points), the latter ending the half with a buzzer-beater floater to give the Lakewomen a 30-20 lead.
Cliffe, who is now averaging 7.2 points and over six rebounds per game off the bench this season, was the catalyst during that game-changing stretch as her two offensive put-backs helped Wilson build a double-digit lead.
Baker gave high praise to the junior forward, who has embraced her role on the team and has answered the call every time.
“She could start for a lot of teams in Western New York,” Baker said. “But she feels real comfortable coming off the bench and her and Lilah (Frerichs) have a great rotation. Both of them are so effective. (Cait) works hard. She's a player that doesn't say a word to the officials. She never (says) anything to opponents. And when I talk to her, she looks into my eyes and she gets it.”
Because of mid-winter recess, Baker and the Wilson girls basketball team did not have school all last week due to mid-winter recess and the team took advantage of the extra time, spending the majority of the time watching film on top of the hours players spend alone on a weekly basis.
The studying paid off as Baker said Wilson ran its game-plan to “perfect execution” on both ends of the floor against what he described as a super young yet physical and athletic Cassadaga Valley team.
“I thought we were gonna be able to play our base defense we like to play all year if we played it well,” Baker said. “We were able to run a couple of different offensive sets. They played aggressive man-to-man so we got some really nice back-door buckets. And, they had two to three players at the three-point line and I told the forwards, 'It's a big day for you with offensive rebounds and offensive putbacks.' I thought we rebounded really well in that game.”
All season, the Lakewomen have had plenty of contributors offensively, including Frerichs and McInnis, who Baker has relied on again in this postseason run.
“... (Lilah’s) preparation and her mentality is, ‘We’re not losing,’” Baker said. “And when you have a kid as a senior that can lead like that, it makes the underclassmen and the younger kids that are playing look up to as a role model… (Peyton’s) playing the game with confidence. … Her last two games have been the best games of her career, with the money on the line. Win or go home and she's not going home.”
Like last year’s ending in the semifinals, Wilson will face the No. 1 seed in Randolph, a team that has not lost a game since December 12 (18-4 overall).
“They’re gonna go 32 minutes, full court pressure,” Baker said. “So, if you can't handle the ball and you're not breaking the press, and you turn it over — live ball turnovers — they're gonna beat you. And they're gonna beat you by a lot. … They have that firepower.”
Rian Faery added nine points for Wilson in the victory while Cassadaga Valley was led by the Hopkins sisters, sophomore Aliyah (14 points) and eighth-grader Breonna (11 points.)
Cassadaga Valley finished its campaign with a 14-9 record.
The Section VI Class C championship between Wilson and Randolph will start at 2 p.m. Saturday at Jamestown Community College.
