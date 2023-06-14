ORCHARD PARK — Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen stood side-by-side, and at one point, grabbed hands, during pre-practice stretching.
Perhaps it was genuine or maybe it was for show. Regardless, the message was clear: Diggs is back.
After missing the on-field practice session to open mandatory minicamp Tuesday, the Bills All-Pro receiver was held out of 11-on-11 portions Wednesday, but did participate during individual drills. Diggs was not available to the media, but coach Sean McDermott was, and although he said there was a resolution to the problem, the situation is still perplexing.
No explanation has been provided for the disconnect between Diggs and the Bills, or who he is unhappy with. When McDermott took the podium, he attempted to clarify statements made the previous day, but didn’t make it less confusing.
“There’s a lot of things out there that aren’t accurate,” McDermott said. “Let me be clear, Stef did everything that he was asked to do. He was here Monday and executed his physical on time, Stef reported Tuesday, and reported for meetings, at which time we had a good conversation. Great communication, and we got to a point yesterday where we just felt like we all needed a break and some space and so I gave Stef permission to get some space and head out and and then picked up those conversations after practice.”
Some of the perceived inaccuracies are rooted in McDermott’s comments after being asked before Tuesday’s practice if Diggs was there, he said “no” and added that it was “very concerning.” When asked if it was an unexcused absence, McDermott declined to answer.
He also did not provide any details of Diggs being in the building prior to practice. As practice began Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Diggs took his physical Monday and was in the building Tuesday, but left before practice.
On Wednesday, McDermott back-tracked to say that he did excuse Diggs from practice, but again declined to provide any more details other than saying he believes the Bills and Diggs are “in a real good spot.”
“When I say very concerned, I’m very concerned because it’s a situation with one of our players and it was something that we needed to work through and those are healthy conversations that happen and I’m extremely appreciative of those conversations,” McDermott said. “It gets us, when you have those healthy conversations, it gets you to a better spot and I feel good about that.”
Allen said the issue was “not football related” during his press conference Tuesday and McDermott was asked Wednesday if Diggs took issue to his role in the game-planning last year, but did not comment. The only morsel given by Allen, McDermott, Von Miller and Mitch Morse over the last two days is that they all noted how badly Diggs wants to win.
“We let the people do what they do,” Morse said. “I love Stefon Diggs. I got s--- to do. I got to come out here and do my job, you know? And I want Stef and everyone to be the happiest version of themselves. He is one of the best teammates I've been around. I also think that they're working through it.”
As for Diggs not partaking in 11-on-11 drills, McDermott said they were just “ramping him up.” The Bills canceled Thursday's minicamp practice.
NOTES: Dawson Knox did not practice and wore a sleeve over his leg. Justin Shorter also did some work on the side with Miller and Jordan Phillips.
