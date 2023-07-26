PITTSFORD — Stefon Diggs pulled back the curtain on an offseason of cryptic social media posts and speculation.
A little bit.
Speaking to reporters for the first time since the end of last season, Diggs opened up training camp Wednesday by opening up about supposed issues that caused him to miss all of the Bills’ voluntary workouts and the first day of mandatory minicamp.
What exactly the issue was is still unclear, but Diggs called it a “family matter” that’s now “water under the bridge” after speaking with coach Sean McDermott, among others.
“Forcing my way out of anywhere is not my goal,” Diggs said. “I don’t feel like I have to at this point. I feel like I’m in a great space, a great place, I’m loved and I’m appreciated. At the end of the day that’s all I want. That’s all anybody would want in any job that you do.”
A month ago, McDermott said he was “very concerned” about Diggs missing OTAs, but backtracked the following day. Wednesday, general manager Brandon Beane said he was personally never concerned about the situation.
Beane is also confident that the spat is finished, attributing it to Diggs’ fiery demeanor on the field and an abrupt, disappointing end to the season.
“Sometimes you have to have honest conversations,” Beane said. “You’re arguing with your family or something, sometimes you’ve got to have a meeting, you sit down and talk throughout it. … If everyone’s intentions and everyone’s heart is in the right place, you can move forward. That was never in question.”
Stefon Diggs calls the idea of him wanting to have a say in the offense "insane." #Bills pic.twitter.com/Kdat2kjYcj— Nick Sabato (@NickSabatoGNN) July 26, 2023
Who was involved and what was said is still unclear, but Diggs tried to squash any thoughts that he was displeased with his role in the offense, Josh Allen or Ken Dorsey. Allen and Diggs both confirmed they talked, but Allen said it was organic and not a forced conversation.
Allen called it a “teamwork” problem during OTAs and Diggs was visibly frustrated with Allen early in the AFC wild-card game against the Dolphins and was then seen yelling at the quarterback late iin the AFC divisional-round loss to the Bengals.
“I wouldn’t say we’ve talked things through, but we’ve talked,” Allen said. “It’s not about that anymore. It’s about moving towards the season and setting our goals of what we want to do. We want to bring a Lombardi Trophy here come February. So just making sure that everybody on the team is on the same page, striving for that singular goal and that’s all it is.”
There was also speculation that Diggs was unhappy with Dorsey’s play-calling during the second half of the season. Diggs had double-digit targets in six of the first nine games, but just twice over the last seven, while six of his eight 100-yard games — including the playoffs — came during the first half of the season.
Diggs on Ken Dorsey: "We went 13-3." pic.twitter.com/Vs8LaMLj8C— Nick Sabato (@NickSabatoGNN) July 26, 2023
When asked about wanting a say in the offense, Diggs called the notion “insane,” and said that Dorsey puts the team in position to win.
“I’ve been north of 100 targets every year since I got here, so it’s not about targets,” Diggs said. “When (Allen) attributed it to teamwork, I guess it would be like, we’re out there trying to make things shake, getting on the same page consistently in those pivotal moments, in those moments when we’re trying to make things happen because last year we had a real feast or famine kind of time in the red zone.”
What was certainly frustrating to Diggs was coming up short in the playoffs for the third consecutive season, particularly with back-to-back exits in the second round. Diggs, who again claimed he wanted to retire as a Bill, said that his only goal was to win Super Bowls.
Like Allen, Diggs acknowledged the window to win Super Bowls isn’t open forever and there is frustration in the team appearing to plateau during the playoffs. Of course, Diggs also experienced missed opportunities before arriving in Buffalo.
The Vikings never finished below .500 in Diggs’ six seasons, but made the playoffs three times. In 2017, Minnesota went 13-3, but lost in the NFC championship game in its own building.
“That’s where some of the frustration could come from,” Diggs said. “I’ve been here before. I’ve been in the NFC Championship, I’ve been in the AFC Championship at this point. Obviously I want to take those next steps and get in there.”
