ORCHARD PARK — Sweat had barely dried as Stefon Diggs made his way out of Highmark Stadium. He was summoned back and obliged, only to disappear into the night moments later.
At the time, the incident was brushed aside. Diggs is a fiery competitor — who had a sideline argument with quarterback Josh Allen during the game — who was disappointed over another season ending short of the Super Bowl.
But aside from an interview on HBO: The Shop and a slew of cryptic social media posts, Diggs has been silent since the 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC divisional round.
“I think it’s more execution than anything,” Diggs told The Shop. “S–t is small little pieces on why s–t is not going right. You can rack your brain, like we got the players. We got the plays. Why s–t ain’t coming together?”
Diggs was absent throughout voluntary offseason team activities, but Bills general manager Brandon Beane, Allen and Von Miller were all confident he would be there for mandatory sessions. On Tuesday, he was not.
Sort of.
Multiple outlets reported Diggs reported to the stadium for a physical Monday and was in the building Tuesday morning. But by the time coach Sean McDermott reached the podium just before noon, Diggs was gone and was the lone absentee during practice.
McDermott, a man of few visible or audible emotions publicly, seemed upset that Diggs would not practice. He would not elaborate, but made a point to say Diggs was the only player on the 90-man roster not to attend and that he was “very concerned,” furthering the guessing game.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Diggs’ agent Adisa Bakari stated that it was not a contract issue, but they were puzzled by McDermott’s response given that the All-Pro receiver met with Beane and McDermott and the issue was nearing a resolution.
On the surface, it wouldn’t seem compensation would impede Diggs from attending OTAs, given that he was given a long-term deal last season. The Bills restructured his contract in the spring to create more cap space, so Diggs will make a little more than $1 million in base salary and was given a $6.75 million signing bonus.
Moving on from Diggs in any capacity would be difficult, as he is set for yearly cap hits of $27.8M, $27.3M, $28.4M, and $22.5M through 2027.
Diggs’ cap hit is $14.875 million for 2023 and if the Bills were to trade or release him before 2024, they would incur a dead cap hit of more than $31 million.
Instead, Allen faced reporters by using language familiar with his postgame press conferences following a loss. He repeated that he can be “better” and expressed his love for Diggs.
Allen also said that the conflict with Diggs was “not football related” and when asked if Diggs wanted to play for the Bills, both Allen and Miller separately said yes with confidence.
“I talked to him today and I'm sure we're gonna have some more conversations moving forward as an organization, as QB-receiver, as an offensive coordinator, everything that goes in,” Allen said. “He's such a special player that we don't want this to be a distraction, he doesn't want this to be a distraction.”
Although Allen declined to dig into specifics regarding Diggs’ absence, he said, “He wants to win.” Allen then said “it has to do with teamwork more than anything.”
Since arriving in Buffalo in 2020, Diggs is tied for the most receptions in the NFL (338), while ranking second in targets (484) and fourth in yards (4,189). Diggs has put together the best three-season stretch for a receiver in franchise history and his receptions, yards and touchdowns increased under first-year offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.
There was a period, however, where Diggs’ production declined during the season. He was targeted at least 10 times in six of the first nine games, but that happened just twice in the final seven contests. He also had six 100-yard games in the first nine outings, but one over the last seven.
When asked about the decreased production from Diggs, Allen said, “I wish we would've kept winning. Winning solves all problems.”
The Bills have two more days of mandatory OTAs this week, but it is unknown if Diggs plans to attend those sessions. While McDermott was concerned with Diggs’ absence, Miller was not and Allen said he wouldn’t worry until Week 1.
“There’s stuff to get worked out, it’s just OTA’s at the end of the day,” Miller said. “Every time he shows up, he doesn’t know how to go halfway. He loves hard, he practices hard, he’s a good friend. He does everything to the max. The situation, I’m really not worried about it.”
