Steady Alaina Forbes chasing NCCC women's basketball scoring record

Alaina Forbes’ list of hardwood achievements has appreciated over time at Niagara County Community College. Returning All-American and repeat all-region, Forbes is leading the Thunderwolves on a national title hunt while closing in on NCCC’s all-time women’s basketball scoring record.
Forbes and the NCCC women (28-3) bring a 21-game win streak into the NJCAA Division II tournament, seeded ninth in the 16-team bracket and set to meet No. 8 North Central Missouri (24-5) at 8 tonight in Lake Huron, Michigan.
In the men’s tournament, NCCC (26-7) drew the 10th seed and tips off at 9:30 tonight in Danville, Illinois against No. 7 Henry Ford (25-7), a Michigan opponent NCCC beat 71-66 in December during the Thunderwolves Classic.
A feisty 5-foot-6-inch shooting guard, Forbes became the third NCCC women’s player to surpass 1,000 career points last weekend while helping the Thunderwolves win an East District title. With NCCC ensured at least two more games at nationals, Forbes is one bucket behind former teammate and second-leading scorer Paige Emborsky (1,011) and 19 points from the program high mark (1,029) Michelle Millville made in 2002.
“Scoring 1,000 points is an incredible feeling, having done it in high school and college now,” said Forbes, who was an All-Greater Rochester selection after leading Midlakes to consecutive Section V championships and state tournament trips. “My three years here at NCCC have definitely made me a better all-around player. This coaching staff is great, and having a team that can make me better while I’m working to make them better, it’s been really nice.”
As a starter the past two seasons, Forbes has averaged 14.9 points in 42 games, mixing crafty drives with 35% shooting from 3-point range. As a freshman, she averaged 13.2 points in 19.4 minutes off the bench. That NCCC team had five sophomore starters with NCAA scholarship offers and was 30-1 after winning the region.
“She’s been a consistent scorer for us for three years,” coach Nate Beutel said. “And she’s a winner. She won in high school, she won in AAU, and she’s won here in junior college.”
NCCC has won 66 games in Forbes’ three seasons, a record victory total that will be difficult for any future player to reach at the two-year school.
“The growth in the maturity level she has shown in three years is pretty special,” Beutel said. “She’s been a great teammate and a great leader for us.”
That was evident in the district final win against Union (N.J.), the No. 10 seed at nationals, when Forbes scored a game-high 25, finishing with a fastbreak basket off a steal in the final minute.
“She’s always been known for being a dynamic scorer,” Beutel said. “Now you see her making the plays that help the team win. She had 10 rebounds in that game, nine the game before. And she makes the winning play, locking down their leading scorer and getting a swipe for a layup.”
The Thunderwolves didn’t get to make a trip to the NJCAA tournament two years ago because of the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The following spring, Forbes was the regional player of the year in a shortened spring season that ended in a district semifinal loss. When she opted in for a third year of eligibility granted during the pandemic, it provided the Thunderwolves a rare breed of experience and skill in the backcourt, along with second-season guards Gabby McDuffie, Aichata Ballo, and Kiya Marquez.
“This is our comeback,” said Forbes, the only returning player from the stalled tourney trip in 2020. “We were in school when we found out we couldn’t go to nationals, and it was pretty depressing. Last year we came up one game short. Being my last year here, I’m giving it my all. I believe in my team, and think we can go all the way.”
Lightly recruited because she’s undersized, Beutel said, with a few Division II and NAIA teams showing interest, Forbes could raise her scholarship status with a good performance on the national stage.
“I think there will be more opportunities that aren’t present now but will be in the next month or so,” Beutel said. “She can score, and she wins. I know I’m always looking for those kind of players, and so are a lot of schools.”
