ALBANY — Still in the fight.
Whether it’s competing for a title or trying to end their season on a high note in the consolation round, that’s the sentiment most are feeling hours after the first day of the NYSPHSAA wrestling championships concluded Friday night inside the MVP Arena.
Like in past tournaments all season, Niagara County’s wrestling stardom was on full display, in both Division I and Division II action, as 20 Greater Niagara region wrestlers competed for the ultimate glory, with five still alive for a state championship
Leading the way were Niagara Falls senior duo Jaden Crumpler and Amarfio Reynolds, Jr., both long-time friends and the top two seeds in this year’s Division I 126-pound bracket who now find each.
The top-seed and the state runner-up in the 118 bracket last winter, Crumpler had the first-round bye before defeating Fox Lane’s Justin Gierum in a 9-8 decision in the second round. Crumpler then followed this with a 7-2 decision against St. Joe’s junior and ninth-seeded Nik Massoro, punching his ticket to Saturday’s semifinal against the fourth-seed and Calhoun senior Ray Adams.
Reynolds, the No. 2 seed, started his day with a statement — a 15-2 major decision victory over Ballston Spa’s Cameron Hinchcliff. Reynolds then went the distance and defeated Bellport’s Camryn Howard — the seventh seed — in a 3-2 ultimate tie-breaker. Reynolds will face Wantagh’s Joseph Celm in Saturday’s second semifinal.
“They both wrestled well,” Niagara Falls head coach Josh Eagan said. “Anytime you’re getting two wins to start the tournament, at states, I mean, you’re in the semifinals now. You’re setting yourself up. You’re already an all state wrestler. You win one more tomorrow, you’re at the final, so, yeah, I was happy with the way they wrestled.”
With both Wolverines competing in the semifinals, there is a strong possibility there will be an all Niagara Falls championship tonight. Focusing on the mental aspect of the entire day, Eagan said, is what the coaching staff will still emphasize with the wrestlers. He did, however, note the confidence he has seen in both of them.
“I do sense a lot of confidence, especially in Jaden and Junior,” Eagan said. “I think they really believe they can win and they think they’re gonna face each other in the finals, which is what you need going into these matches.”
For Niagara Wheatfield, junior Te’Shaun Matthews advanced to the 138 semifinals as the No. 4 seed after defeating Long Beach’s Freedom Excel in a 12-4 major decision and Spencerport’s Cal Arthur Russo in an 8-2 decision. Matthews will now face top-seeded Nick LaMorte of Rocky Point in the semifinals. Older brother Tremell lost to Plainedge’s Luke Nieto in the 132 quarterfinals in a 5-4 decision.
Making his return to states as the No. 11 seed, Falcons senior Casey Robinson competed in the 215 bracket won a 3-0 decision over Chaminade’s Zach Gallagher but lost to the No. 3 seed, Bellport’s Jaiden Green, in the quarterfinals by an 8-1 decision.
Meanwhile, in Division II, Newfane fans will have plenty to cheer about as junior JJ Lucinski and sophomore Aidan Gillings both advanced into the semifinals of the 102 and 132 brackets, respectively.
Lucinski entered as the No. 3 seed and defeated Falconer / Cassadaga Valley’s Dylan Newman in a 9-6 decision in the second round before taking down Beaver River’s Derek Waiseman in a 7-3 decision. He will now face second-seeded Logan Bellis of Tioga in the semifinals today.
In what is his second straight year appearing in the 138 bracket, Gillings cruised into tomorrow’s semifinal with a pair of pins against Duanesburg / Schohaire’s Scott Nicolella and Schalomont’s Dylan Devine — the latter taking just 30 seconds in the quarterfinals.
Zimmerman plugging away at 110
Fresh off defending his 110-pound title in the CHSAA championship on Feb. 12 in Long Island, St. Joe’s junior and Niagara Falls resident Austin Zimmerman appeared in Albany. Entering as the No. 7 seed, Zimmerman competed in the 110 bracket and defeated 10-seed Mason Mangiaino of Comsewogue and defeated 10-seed Mason Mangialino in a 3-2 ultimate-tiebreaker finish.
“He definitely showed some mental toughness and some fortitude to gather himself during that match and get refocused and finish the win,” St. Joe’s wrestling coach Pete Kennedy said.
Zimmerman then lost to Chenago Forks’ Ryan Ferrara in the quarterfinals (4-2) and will now face Niagara Falls’ Eian Peterson in one of the 110 consolation matches today.
“ (Austin) came out and wrestled really, really tough in the quarterfinal match,” Kennedy said. “He had an opportunity to finish and take down the win, and, you know, that kid did too. and that kid was able to finish the takedown. I think he showed he can wrestle with anybody at this tournament, for sure, because that kid was in the finals last year.”
Callara still fighting for Mustangs
Last season, Dominick Callara finished seventh overall in the 110 bracket. After picking up 26 wins during the season, Callara was hoping to improve upon that finish this weekend as he re-entered with the No. 8 bracket, but entered Friday just starting to recover from an illness that sidelined him from training for all of last week.
After having a bye into the second-round, Callara lost to Brock Frederick of South Jefferson / Sandy Creek in a 10-2 major decision. Medina head coach Eric Gross said the senior still has the heart of a battler, despite not being fully healthy this weekend.
“He always is just a battler and brawler out there and goes after points,” Gross said. “The first match didn’t go our way and the way he wanted it, but the kid he wrestled was very defensive and had a good strategy to keep us away from scoring points. and Dom wasn’t able to get to his attacks that he wanted to. But, he improved on that in the second match and was able to come away with a major decision win to advance to the blood rounds tomorrow morning.”
The second and final day of the NYSPHSAA championships for both Division I & II starts with the semifinal and consolation matches at 9:30 a.m. The overall championship finals will begin at 6:05 p.m.
