State clears high-risk high school sports

High-risk high school sports seem to be on the horizon.
After a 10-month layoff from high-risk competition, the New York State Department of Health issued guidelines Friday to clear the way for those in the high school winter seasons, as well as other recreational sports, to start playing Feb. 1. High-risk winter sports include basketball, wrestling, ice hockey and competitive cheerleading.
The NYSDOH released this statement, allowing programs to begin team practice after months of only allowing individual workouts:
"Effective February 1, 2021, participants in higher risk sports and recreation activities may partake in individual or distanced group training and organized no/low-contact group training and, further, may partake in other types of play, including competitions and tournaments, only as permitted by the respective local health authorities, (i.e., county health departments)."
The guidelines give local health authorities final say, asking them to consider certain factors in continuing to prohibit high-risk sports and recreational activities, including:
• Whether there has been a more transmissible variant of COVID-19 in respective regions
• Local COVID-19 rates of transmission or positivity rate
• The ability to monitor and enforce compliance throughout each area
Although this move brings back most of the slate of winter high school sports here in Western New York, travel for practice or play is still unauthorized outside of the region — which includes connecting counties or sections, like Rochester's Section V. Interstate travel for practice or play is being discouraged and must be in accordance with the NYS travel advisory if it does take place.
"Travel for practice or play to, or from, any area within New York that has been designated as a red or orange zone may only be permitted following consultation with the respective state or local health authorities with consideration of the above mentioned factors," the guideline states.
Wilson girls basketball coach Brian Baker shared how he's most excited for the kids to get back in action. Seeing how the lack of sports has caused lower attendance rates in school, among other negatives, Baker believes this move is a step in the right direction towards the student-athletes reenergizing their mental health.
"It's been a long offseason for everybody. Not only physically, but mentally, more than anything," Baker said. " ... The seniors last year missed out on a lot of stuff, but this senior class has been really beat up. They've lost everything. Not only education, but the fun things that you looked forward to your senior year."
Baker eats lunch with senior Meg Musall every Friday, as he's coached her over the last three seasons prior to the 2020-21 school year. On Friday, he apologized for how much her and the Wilson senior class had lost throughout this pandemic.
But the Section VI and Niagara-Orleans League champion coach texted Musall once the news broke and she was just as stunned as he was. Once Baker reached out to the other six senior Lakewomen projected to play, the questions and thoughts began to float around.
Once practices start, though, Baker has roughly 100 pandemic-friendly drills ready to go.
Baker has voiced opinions about getting the kids back in action, especially with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's December 2020 contact tracing and exposure sources data showing that gyms (0.06%), high school students (0.46%) and sports (1%) are some of the lowest sources of spread in NYS. Although Baker has urged that the athletes should be back in their respective playing fields, he's aware of how adverse and deadly the coronavirus is.
"Is there gonna be some setbacks? Yeah, it's trial and error," Baker said.
"And I've always said if you don't feel comfortable playing then that's the choice you have. ... Let's give it a shake, what's the worst we can do? We can live stream stuff now right? Fans, no fans; one parent or no parents ... seven-game schedule or 10-game schedule or five-game schedule, I don't care what it is. Let's get 'em out there, let's have a senior night and let's honor the kids that worked their whole lives to be recognized and set goals and reach 'em."
Baker's other concern is injuries due to how quickly things will ramp up from training camps to a game schedule. The fall season already experienced this with most sports this school year requiring student-athletes to participate in six practices before competition, excluding football and gymnastics, which require 10.
"Some of these kids haven't done anything since March and now they're gonna ask them to go full go?," Baker said. " ... You better have athletic trainers and you better be ready for that side, too."
Grand Island wrestling coach Craig Hoplight is also cautiously optimistic about Friday's news. Hoplight will be delighted to coach up the Vikings once again, but knowing that Section VI and each respective school district need to give clearance before teams return, he's aware that those are "two big hurdles" that need to be addressed.
Hoplight also works with Lewiston-Porter's football program, raising concerns of overlaps that several coaches in Section VI could face. The Feb. 1 start date for high-risk winter sports did not come with an end date, and the start of fall sports season II — which includes football, volleyball and cheerleading — is slated for March 1.
"Is there tournaments? Is there a postseason?," Hoplight asked of the high-risk winter season. " ... I'm optimistic about the season, but hesitant to get excited."
