BUFFALO — The final loss of the season usually brings tears. They flow harder when it happens in a championship game.
Starpoint players couldn’t cry if they tried.
The Spartans went to Buffalo State desiring to win. But this trip wasn’t about one win or one day. It was about letting everyone know they’re coming.
Next year. The year after. They’re coming.
Beating a team like Williamsville South is a daunting prospect, especially when it has a player like Gretchen Dolan, who scored 31 points to set Section VI’s single-season scoring record (781) in a 58-44 win in the Class A-2 final.
But Starpoint wants to be a program that can match the success of the Billies, who won their eighth sectional title in 10 years. The Spartans didn’t have a senior on the roster and that’s why there were no tears. They’re all coming back next year and won’t be satisfied with taking in the sights next time.
“I want to see them grow and I want to see the growth that happens over the next six months and I want them to come back even stronger next season,” Starpoint coach Megan Reed said. “... I’m really looking forward to what we have to offer next season and the year after.”
Finding a way to corral Dolan was the key for Starpoint. The Illinois commit scored 43 and 31 in regular season meetings and came into the game averaging 39.5 points per game. But at halftime, Dolan had six points.
The Spartans trimmed an 11-point halftime deficit to seven twice in the third quarter, but Dolan got loose. She scored 14 of Williamsville South’s 17 in the frame and scored the team’s first nine points of the quarter.
But these weren’t defensive breakdowns. Starpoint (15-8) didn’t use any tricks or gimmicks to hold Dolan down. The Spartans declined to press full-court and slowed the game to a crawl. And when the game was played in the half-court, they tried to rotate their zone each time Dolan touched the ball.
Dolan freed herself for a 3-pointer in the third quarter, but most of her damage came off turnovers and in transition.
“Playing a player like (Dolan) is very helpful for us,” Starpoint sophomore Sophia Waliszewski said. “We need to see what we we’re going to experience at higher levels of play. I think it’s good to see what we could become.”
Williamsville South led by as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter and the game easily could have turned into a 30 or 40-point blowout. Instead, Starpoint continued to play, led by Megan Milleville, who had eight of her 19 points — while grabbing 19 rebounds — in the final frame. Eventually, the Spartans cut the lead to 12.
“We need to get a little stronger,” Reed said. “Every single one of my girls needs to get stronger. They’re 10th-graders playing against girls that have two years of experience on them in the gym. I’m so proud of the way they’ve played all season, not just today.”
Instead of the gloominess that fills a locker room following a championship loss, Starpoint was filled with hope. In fact, ideas to improve for next season were already being discussed.
It’s quite a drastic change from two seasons ago. The Spartans went 0-11 in the COVID-shortened season and even declined to participate in the postseason. Now every player — there were no seniors on the roster this season — is set to come back.
“They’re going to have to be ready for us,” Starpoint junior Ava Anastasi said. “Our girls aren’t leaving. We’ll have juniors and seniors, but our upcoming talent (from JV) is unbeatable.”
Williamsville South (21-1) plays Class A-2 champion Hamburg for the overall Class A sectional championship at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at Buffalo State.
