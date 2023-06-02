WEST SENECA — The exhaustion on their faces and the way they slumped to the ground after crossing the finish line proved Shannon Zugelder and Miranda Gatto gave every ounce of effort possible, but it was more than a pure-guts race.
To combat the beating sun over the grind it takes to run a 3,000-meter race, Zugelder knew she couldn’t win it in the first lap or the second or even the sixth. She just needed to be fresh enough for the final 200 meters.
The Starpoint freshman ran a step behind her Niagara Wheatfield counterpart, glued to her hip for the first seven laps by using Gatto’s wake to propel her along. When a ringing bell sounded the last lap, Zugelder gradually gained ground and eventually allowed her to pull in front by the final turn.
The pace Zugelder ran behind Gatto was ultimately the amount she needed to win, crossing the finish line in 10 minutes, 18.46 seconds, just 0.24 seconds in front of Gatto to win her first Section VI Division 1 championship Friday at West Seneca West High School.
“It was really just a battle,” Zugelder said. When it's like a battle between two people, I really don't feel anything. It's just I need to pass her. That's what the whole race was.”
Throughout the season, winning a race is often irrelevant in comparison to time for Zugelder, who’s top time this season was actually 18 seconds faster. But in the state qualifier, it’s about winning to extend her season.
Zugelder left the meet the last two years wondering what it would be like to win a sectional championship. She had a pair of fourth-place finishes to her name and was determined to win.
The season-long push to prepare her body for this race put Zugelder in position at the end and she simply ran the time needed to win.
With her first outdoor track championship, Zugelder alleviated some pressure for Saturday’s events. In the 1,500 she will again battle Gatto, who is seeded second by nine seconds and Orchard Park’s Noel Barlette, who is the top seed by six seconds.
Zugelder will also run in the 4x800 relay and is optimistic eighth-seeded Starpoint can place. Regardless of what happens, though, Zugelder accomplished her No. 1 goal in her top event.
“In seventh grade, when I first saw like few girls win, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I want to do that,'” Zugelder said. “And last year, I got fourth again and I was like, 'I'm gonna win next year.' And then I finally did it.”
Lew-Port's Fetzner goes from No. 8 seed to sectional champion
Casey Fetzner was more than willing to trade sunburn for a discus sectional championship.
The Lewiston-Porter sophomore knew she was capable of winning, she just had to endure a season’s worth of unfortunate events. The randomness of spring didn’t provide many opportunities to throw in good conditions.
She didn’t throw in the Niagara Frontier League championships. And then there was last week in the Class A meet, when she overused sunscreen, comprising her grip enough that the disc repeatedly slid from her hand.
Fetzner finished second at the meet and entered the Division 2 state qualifier as the No. 8 seed with a top throw of 100 feet, 6 inches. And then she uncorked the best throw of her career, traveling 112-10 to capture her first sectional championship.
“My goal for this year was to get a patch, so I wanted to be in the top-four,” Fetzner said. “And that was kind of what I was hoping to get. But going into this meet today, I did not know that I was going to win.”
Fetzner waited patiently for the other throwers to finish, but Lew-Port coach Dick Lindamer wasn’t surprised when Eden’s Annabelle Koszelak was the only person to come within a foot of her her mark.
Lindamer has watched Fetzner regularly surpass 110 feet during practice, even hitting 115 on a few occasions. He’s seen the improvement in Fetzner for a year since placing ninth at the NFL meet and fifth at the state qualifier with a throw of 93-5.
“She's a lot stronger,” Lindamer said. “She plays on our basketball team, so she spent a lot of time in the weight room, time in the weight room on her own. And if you look at who wins the throws, you'll see it's upperclassmen. They get stronger, they're all very technical events and the more you practice, the better you get. She's a hard worker.”
Although Fetzner was just waiting for a breakout performance, she still wasn’t going to take another chance with sunscreen. The result was improving her throw by 22 feet.
“I'm just really lucky that it was today that it finally happened and not last week,” Fetzner said. “... Everything lined up today and was really, really nice.”
Rapid improvement earns Newfane's Dickinson bid to states
Ben Dickinson is learning quickly how much miniscule details affect his jumps.
Just a few months into his track career, Dickinson has gone from triple jumping in the 39-foot range to the 40s. Switching his jump leg propelled him into the 40s, and Friday, he switched from sneakers to spikes.
The Newfane junior recorded the best jump of his short career, as his leap of 44-9 earned him a second-place finish in the Division 2 triple jump. He was 4 inches behind Tapestry’s champion Daunte Townsell, but it was good enough to earn him a bid to the state meet, June 9-10, in Middletown.
“When you kind of break it down to the individual event, what you have is it's up to him to succeed,” Newfane coach Mike Heitzenrater said. “And I think that is it's truly unique. There's microcosms of that and other sports, catching the ball, don't drop it, you're at-bat and you're swinging and you're getting your hit or not. But those are just little steps that helps the team be successful. And this is his chance to personally take on what he's doing and succeed.”
Each week continues to be a new experience for Dickinson, who came from team sports to individual pressure, where times and distances offer no ambiguity. He jumped 42-6.5 at the Class C meet a week ago and spent the bus ride home from Jamestown pondering whether his second-place finish was worth continuing next season.
But Dickinson spent the week listening to his coaches and refining his technique. Now he’s going to compete in an environment with the best jumpers in the state and add another week to challenge his rapid improvement.
“For all my sports in the past, I've played on decent teams before, but I've never been to states before,” Dickinson said. “So I think it'll definitely be interesting. And maybe even when I go, I can learn a little bit, see how some of the better jumpers, like their forearms and everything and what they do to allow them to do so well.”
Dickinson also qualified for the long jump and high jump at sectionals, but SATs will keep him from competing in the high jump Saturday. His seed jump of 20-6.75 places him 12 out of 16 jumpers heading into the event.
The best of the rest
Niagara Falls’ David Litten placed second in the Division 1 shot put with a heave of 46-4.75, behind Amherst’s Brad Johnson (54-7.5). Litten is the top seed in Saturday’s discus event.
Lockport’s Melia Towns tied Williamsville North’s Aria Catrabone for second place in the Division 1 triple jump (36-10), but Catrabone got the edge for second on jumps. Sweet Home’s Amari Hall won with a leap of 37-0.5.
Matthew Towns placed third in the boys triple jump (43-2), just ahead of Lockport teammate Jason Green, who jumped 42-9. Sweet Home’s Ilias Day won with a jump of 45-7.25.
Starpoint’s Nolan Armitage took second in the Division 1 pole vault (12-9), while Lockport’s Hudson Coakley was fourth (12 feet). Kenmore East’s Daniel Reinhart won with a jump of 14 feet.
Fresh off winning the Class A championship, Grand Island’s Brooke Christensen took third in the Division 1 discus with a toss of 105 feet. Williamsville North’s Beatrice Delille won with a throw of 130-2.
