Starpoint's Gil Licata valued family over career through the end

Reflecting upon his career as an administrator and coach, Gil Licata wanted to be remembered as a teacher. However, to many, he will be remembered as a father, and not just to his own children, but to the kids and players he encountered.
His son Joe recalls playing games and seeing former players who attended not see him compete, but to support his father. Even when Joe began his own career as an administrator and coach, he had students who referred to Gil as Papa Licata.
Gil had early stints coaching basketball at Bryant & Stratton, Daemen and one season at Canisius College in 1986-87, but decided the nomadic lifestyle of a college coach was undesirable. He moved to the high school ranks and took Turner-Carroll to two Manhattan Cups, ending Christian Laettner’s career at Nichols on the way to winning the 1988 state championship, before coaching Canisius High School from 1990 to 1993.
But Gil left coaching and didn’t return for 26 years, opting instead for an administrative education career that was more conducive to spending time with family. He spent six years as Starpoint High School’s assistant principal and then became the principal in 1999, coaching the boys basketball team since 2019.
Perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that a man who carved his life around family is now retiring from education and coaching in August to devote the remainder of his life completely to his wife Paula, his four kids and four grandchildren. A father who never wanted to miss anything now longer has to worry.
“I’m a Buffalo guy and I didn’t want to leave,” Gil said. “I think falling into education gave me that security of staying in Western New York and building a family. … When I was at Canisius High School, I had three little kids and it was hard to leave them. I knew it was time to give it up. I wanted to spend time with my own kids.”
For many who delve into coaching, it can be like a narcotic, too addictive to relinquish. Even retired coaches find ways to stay in the game or offer tips. Gil certainly missed coaching during his hiatus, but he never regretted stepping away, allowing his children to quench his thirst for sports.
When his kids — Rachel, Claire, Joe and Grace — played basketball for Williamsville South, Gil could always be spotted at the scorer’s table, keeping the scorebook for the team. When Joe moved on to college, Gil never missed a game as his son went on to become the University at Buffalo’s all-time leader in passing yards (9,485) and touchdowns (76).
Starpoint colleague and friend Tom Sarkovics jokingly likes to point out Gil often paced around the stadium nervously, but he was present. Whether it was a sweltering, lopsided game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, in the pouring rain against Penn State or a chilly Tuesday night game in Toledo, Ohio, Gil was in the stadium.
“(Football) was kind of my thing, he just took it and ran with it and was super supportive,” Joe said. “He gave me every opportunity I could. He took me all over the country, got me trainers, got me anything I needed to be successful. He empowered his kids.”
Gil also sought to empower coaches and teachers during his time at Starpoint. He oversaw a needed renovation in the early 2000s to the high school after enrollment grew by 600 students in the previous decade, along with the school’s athletic transition from the Niagara-Orleans League to the Erie County Interscholastic League to accommodate the boost in population.
No principal has complete autonomy in such situations, but Gil consistently went to teachers to ask how they felt about a topic or what they needed in classrooms. He did the same for Sarkovics — who served as Starpoint’s athletic director from 2004 to 2020 — when it came to athletic needs and support for facility upgrades.
“I don’t think there’s a day that goes by that I don’t talk to him,” Sarkovics said. “He’d always say do what’s best for the kids. His two things were to do what's best for the kids and loyalty. If you’re a loyal person, then you stick with him. … It was always him that would say do what’s best for the kids because that’s what you’re there for.”
•••
In the 25 years he has worked with Gil, Starpoint assistant principal Joe DiMaria has known his boss to be internally high-strung. He likes tasks to be completed in a timely fashion, but DiMaria can never recall Gil raising his voice. In fact, DiMaria admits his fuse is much shorter and Gil consistently implored him to relax.
DiMaria recalled being stressed when he had to leave work monthly to take his children to the orthodontist. His frustration was palpable not just to his children, but to Gil, who told him not to worry about rushing back. He didn’t listen, but Gil wore him down and eventually DiMaria relented. The advice turned out to be correct.
“One day I asked my daughter if she wanted Starbucks after the orthodontist,” DiMaria said. “She lit up because Gil pestered me. I did it and the kid talked to me the whole way back to school. I started doing that with all three of the kids. It made me realize, I think it made the kids relax and you learn from that stuff. You just learn to be a better father from him. You can’t replace him.”
Sarkovics, who returned to coaching to be Gil’s assistant on the Starpoint basketball staff, also admitted to being the more easily-agitated of the veteran duo. Gil was always there to remind him it was OK to be calm.
“Probably four or five times a week, he’d tell me, ‘Sark, you just have to relax,’” Sarkovics said. “... If things were bothering me, he would just say, ‘You just have to relax.’ He’s a laid-back guy, but always in the best interest of the kids.”
A laid-back demeanor proved helpful to Joe during his playing days. Although Gil satisfied his appetite for sports by watching his children, he never hovered or intervened without being asked.
Basketball was Gil’s greatest athletic expertise and Joe could count on receiving honest opinions when asked on the car ride home, but knew he would never hear his father shouting instructions or criticisms from the bleachers.
“He wasn’t the screaming, going crazy parent that everybody knows is in the gym,” said Joe, who set the state record for 3-pointers (343) until it was broken by current Syracuse guard Joe Girard III. “That’s just not my dad. I think that’s why he was so well respected. He’s very knowledgeable about everything, but he’s not going to overstep his boundaries. He’s just there to support.”
Now there are no more games to coach and the Licata kids are well into adulthood, but there are still plenty of moments Gil doesn’t want to miss. He wants the chance to pick up his grandkids from daycare or spend a day with them without checking the calendar for a meeting or having to take a call.
He also wants to watch Joe coach his first football season as Williamsville South head coach in the fall after spending last year as offensive analyst for Buffalo. He also wants to see Grace — who was Gil's assistant during his first season at Starpoint — coach at Amherst next winter. There is no bucket list to cross off during retirement. Just family.
“Each day is a great journey for me,” Gil said. “I don’t need a bucket list.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.