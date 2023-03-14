Starpoint’s Alec Kirk can first-team all-state to his list of career accomplishments.
The senior was named Division II all-state by the Hockey Coaches Association of New York on Tuesday and was the only Section VI player named to the first-team.
Kirk finished third in the section with 56 points and 31 goals, while ranking ninth with 29 assists. He also tallied 91 points over the last two seasons, including 24 in 11 postseason games during that span.
In an 8-3 win over Niagara Wheatfield in the sectional championship game, Kirk scored a pair of goals and had six points in the last two title games, as Starpoint won back-to-back sectional championships and three in the last four years.
Niagara Wheatfield had two players named honorable mention all-state. Senior forward Anthony Lagreca was chosen after placing fourth in Section VI with 55 points, scoring 25 goals and adding 21 assists. Lagreca finished his career with 105 points.
Teammate Josh Kaczor was also honorable mention all-state as a defenseman. The senior amassed eight goals and eight assists from the blue line this season.
West Seneca West goaltender Kyle Dailey was named second-team all-state after notching a .925 save percentage and a 2.36 goals against average in 21 games. Kenmore West’s Ian Wirth was an honorable mention forward after leading Section VI with 67 points and 43 assists.
Bishop Timon’s Cohen Springer was a second-team all-state forward in Division I, while Williamsville North’s Sam Welgoss was an honorable mention defenseman. Orchard Park’s Presley Schiltz and Clarence’s Luke Marchant were honorable mention forwards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.