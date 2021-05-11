Starpoint wrestling excited for new challenge

Getting the high school wrestling season in Western New York off the ground has been quite possibly the most unpredictable and turbulent project out of all scholastic sport restarts in 2020-2021.
While school districts in Niagara and Orleans counties were finally given the go ahead to resume high school wrestling practices and competitions starting this past Monday, that did not obviously apply to a small handful of Niagara Frontier and Niagara-Orleans league member districts that reside in Erie County and were not granted clearance by the Erie County Department of Health to resume wrestling activities due to COVID-19.
For Starpoint, the Erie County shutdown didn’t just take away a league opponent or two, it took six.
Starpoint is the only district in Niagara County that competes in the Erie County Interscholastic Conference, in the ECIC II division for wrestling. Six of the division’s eight teams are in Erie County with the exception of Starpoint and Pioneer.
Keeping a close eye on the situation in Erie, Spartans head coach Steve Hart and athletic director Vinny Dell’Oso made sure to put a contingency plan in place for the spring season should they be without nearly all of their ECIC II rivals.
“I initially reached out to Joe Scapelliti (NFL wrestling chairman) to see if we would even be allowed to wrestle in the NFL,” said Hart. “He said it would be up to the athletic directors, but the precedent had been set with swimming in their season. Vinny said ‘Absolutely, no problem, I’ll discuss with the other ADs.’ There was no issue … it seems like it was immediately approved and allowed. Vinny acted really quick on it.”
Starpoint, which went 16-6 overall, finished second in its league at 6-1 and earned the No. 10 spot in the WNY Athletics large school rankings last season, will face off with Niagara and Orleans counties teams in the combined ‘super league’ that consists of NFL and N-O programs that the Spartans don’t see as part of ECIC competition.
Out of the competitors Starpoint will wrestle this spring, they do already have a rivalry with county foes Niagara Falls and Newfane. The Spartans are regulars at the annually held Tonawanda Warrior Duals as are the Wolverines and Panthers. Starpoint last defeated Newfane in November 2018 and claimed victory over Falls in 2017. Starpoint has recent history with Lewiston-Porter as well as the N-O’s Barker/Royalton-Hartland and last met Lockport in January 2017 at the first Section VI Dual Meet Championships. The Spartans have also clashed with the NFL’s North Tonawanda, but not since their December 2015 meeting at the Warrior Duals.
Under Hart, the Spartans have not met Section VI heavyweight Niagara Wheatfield or Albion, Medina and Wilson.
Starpoint will see defending ECIC II champion Pioneer this season in a 6 p.m. dual meet June 2 in Pendleton. The Spartans and Panthers have developed a hotly contested rivalry in recent years, one that nearly saw Starpoint dethrone the Panthers in last year’s league title match.
“We are glad to have Pioneer,” said Hart on the Cattaraugus County powerhouse. “The first two years, our matches weren’t that close. But as our program has been built at Starpoint, that has really become a nice league rival that is usually the league title match.”
Hart continued: “We are going to miss our typical league rivals this year. We will miss Amherst; Coach Dennis Bauer always does a great job. Also, Iroquois was going to be back in ECIC II this year so we would’ve seen some stiff competition. Coach Chris Heximer over at Williamsville South does a nice job as well. He had a lot of returners this year including a sectional finalist ... that is a team to never be overlooked. Obviously, wrestling in the ‘super’ Niagara league this year we will see some stiff competition with Wheatfield, Newfane, and Niagara Falls, but I do feel horrible for our Erie County brothers who can’t wrestle right now.”
Fourteen Spartans placed in the top six of their weight classes in the 2019-2020 Class A tournament, which is one of four school-size ‘class’ tournament sectional qualifying events in Section VI. Ten of those wrestlers return this season led by defending Section VI Division I champion Gage LaPlante. LaPlante enters his freshman year coming off of a 42-win campaign a season ago and his first trip to the NYS federation championships in Albany.
Three other Spartans placed in the sectional tournament a year ago including senior Dylan Lyness, junior Thomas Browne and sophomore CJ Uptegrove. Also returning this season with a lot of experience is sophomore JR Leuer as well as Zach Caldwell in the lowerweights. The lower-middle and middleweights will be the heart of Hart’s lineup with Lyness, Uptegrove, LaPlante, seventh-grade newcomer Griffin LaPlante and senior Sam Taylor.
From the middle of the lineup through the upperweights, watch for Peyton Lyness, Browne, junior Keith Coleman, senior Beekham Peehler and sophomore Matt Caldwell.
“I told the kids that I have the utmost confidence that we can go in, compete, and hopefully win every dual that we wrestle this year,” said Hart on expectations for his team this spring. “I know it’ll be tough, but the goal is to win ’em all. Our team goal is to win every dual match this year. Even though we won the league title in 2016-2017, I do believe we have the best lineup that we’ve had throughout the lineup since I have been at Starpoint.”
The Spartans will face Niagara Frontier League teams in each of their first two duals. First, a road tilt May 20 at Lockport followed by a May 25 home dual against North Tonawanda.
