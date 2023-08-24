PENDLETON — Starpoint brought home hardware last season but not the way it had anticipated.
The Spartans won the Chuck Funke Bowl championship over Amherst and finished with a 6-4 record, their eighth winning season since 2010. But losses to South Park, Grand Island and Lockport at the halfway point of the season resulted in missing the sectional postseason.
As the new season approaches, starting with a home contest versus Health Sciences Aug. 31, Starpoint head coach Tim Racey said the team is eager to flip the script after not executing to the “fullest of our capabilities” last year.
“The close (losses) are tough,” said Racey, who enters his fourth season as head coach. “You always go back and think this play we should have called (or) we should have played this type of (defense) or this on specials. All three parts of the game, we could’ve, would’ve, should’ve but, in the very end, it’s win and minimize your mistakes.”
Starpoint returns a host of veterans, especially on the offensive side of the ball with players like running back Joe Richardson (643 yards, six touchdowns) and six wide receivers plus a now fully-healthy senior Derek Kneeppel, who missed the first half of the season due to injury. But one piece the Spartans are replacing is quarterback Gage LaPlante, who accounted for 1,559 total yards of offense and 15 of his 17 touchdowns came through the air.
As a result, the Spartans are turning to sophomore Mike Grady, who started at the JV level last season and has already developed a rapport with offensive coordinator Justin Baumann with Racey noting an increase in his velocity with the hope of finding more consistency. For Grady, he’s excited to be a part of the offensive unit.
“This is my first year really being coached like this,” Grady said. “... I feel like we’ve got a really good offense coming this season. And I’ve just (made) a lot of progressing with choice-making and accuracy. But we’re really just trying to really bring a longer run game and really bring it to them.”
One of the three-year varsity players with the Spartans, Kneeppel looked forward to carrying on the leadership role and help those like Grady and both units find ways to succeed. Kneeppel credits his leadership skills from former teammates like Luke Davis and Carson Marcus and said Grady’s development has progressed daily, especially in his game-time knowledge.
“For him to come here and spend all summer with us, he’s picked it up,” Kneeppel said. “He’s built chemistry with us guys for a long time. So, I’m super confident and I got my trust in him, for sure this year. … He trusts his ability and he trusts his receivers to make plays so he’s able to get the ball out more accurately.”
Kickoff between Starpoint and Health Sciences is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 31 at Tudor Stadium in Pendleton.
