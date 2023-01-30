PENDLETON — The seniors on a high school athletics program are like the alphas of a wolf pack.
A rare breed, these are the seniors who oversee the entire group and lead by example. With a deep pride for the program, these are also the seniors who make sure no one gets left behind on the season’s journey.
That could best describe newly-crowned state-dual champion Starpoint’s senior trio of captains — Matt Caldwell, James Leuer Jr. and C.J. Uptegrove — and what they have provided to the program for the last handful of years. This season, Starpoint head coach Steve Hart said the trio have all delivered when called upon.
All are still looking for their first state tournament berths after suffering crushing losses in the state qualifier last season, but the three seniors each have at least 30 wins this season and are performing as if they are ready to finally kick the door down.
Stating this is the best year of his wrestling career, Uptegrove gives full credit to the offseason training he and his teammates went through, especially over the summer.
“It gets me pumped up after winning all these matches and going through and punching through tournaments as hard as possible,” said Uptegrove, who is 31-3 this season and primarily competes in the 152. “It all comes down to the offseason work and all the work we put in together.”
Overcoming adversity is the story for these three Spartans as they came up just short of qualifying for the individual state tournament held in Albany last winter. Following months of reflection, Leuer said he and his teammates found what areas they all needed to improve upon.
“What I’ve learned is that it all comes down to how hard we wrestle,” Leuer said. “We set a goal at the beginning of the year and we need to punch at that goal and try to compete as best we can.”
Caldwell said his offseason of reflection went even further, as he’s now fluctuating from competing in the 215 bracket to, at times, competing in the 285 bracket.
“I just figured out what I needed to work on so I could do that in the offseason,” said Caldwell, who currently holds a 35-6 record. “And I tried to implement new things into just what I was doing to just make my life more focused towards wrestling. Because, that’s really my passion. I love doing it.”
What’s even more impressive than the mastery of their techniques as the years continue, Hart said, is the growth in their confidence. Their self-confidence has even spread amongst their younger teammates, which has only enhanced the heart of the Spartans’ program overall.
“They go out there confident every match,” Hart said. “When the Duals are on the line (or) a big match, they put their toe on the line, and when the whistle blows, they go forward. They’re going to win. We look to score points at all times, and that’s the mentality we have here at Starpoint wrestling and that’s the mentality we’re gonna keep.”
For Caldwell, who is competing alongside his younger brother, Zach, being a team leader is a role he and his two senior classmates take seriously.
“Having us as captains and leaders, I would like to say I think I set a good role model for younger kids on our team like my brother and Griffin and Gage (LaPlante),” said Caldwell, who lost in the second-place match at the state qualifier last season. “I try to be a good role model, go out there and win matches and practice hard. and I think that’s what you need as a young guy.”
Describing the trio as “hard-nosed kids,” Hart said the three seniors show different sides of their personalities, depending on the situation.
“They are relaxed individuals, but, when it’s time to go, they turn it on,” Hart said. “And they remain somewhat relaxed throughout the process.”
Uptegrove said forming a strong brotherhood is what has led to the Spartans’ success, which includes defeating Niagara Wheatfield in the Section VI Division I Dual Championship earlier this month at Lancaster High School.
“It all comes down to teamwork when you want to win,” said Uptegrove. “You need to have your bench cheering (you) on. You need all the support. It all comes down to that.”
While the opportunity to represent the program is coming to a close over the next few weeks, Hart hopes this special trio — and their senior teammates — will transfer the work ethic and high levels of self-confidence taught on the wrestling mat into the next phases of their lives.
“It’s about training hard-working, young individual student-athletes that prosper later in life,” Hart said. “That’s what we hope that they get out of this and they bring that into whatever endeavors after their high school careers are over.”
Starpoint will next look to defend its Section VI Class A championship title at 9 a.m. Saturday on the campus of Williamsville South High School.
