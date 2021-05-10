NORTH TONAWANDA — The Spartans continue to impress in 2021.
The match was a lot closer than the result, but that did not stop the No. 5 Spartans from a clean sweep, as they took a 3-0 sectional victory Monday at No. 4 North Tonawanda. One of Division 2A's top squads, Starpoint (12-3) now draws a semifinal matchup with defending NYSPHSAA champion and No. 1 seed Grand Island.
For Starpoint head coach Kirk Spitler, it was less about the start and more about the finish.
"Came out a little flat for sure. The floor's a little slippery, so everyone's kind of ... tentative at first," Spitler said. "There's always gonna be that tentativeness when you're in the playoffs and so forth, but I like the way we responded."
After spotting NT (9-4) the first three points of the evening, the Spartans woke up with seven of the next eight points scored, aided by co-captains Ian DeWilde and Bradley Converse. Eventually, they'd push Starpoint to a 23-18 advantage late in the set. But the Lumberjacks would not go away, as Luke Miller led a rally to cut the lead to 23-22.
But the Spartans hung tough to pull out the first set win at 25-23.
Set two was even more hotly-contested. Although Miller, Josh Trenchard, Evan Clausen, Patrick McNeil, Aaryn Samsel and Gavin Bertini played their hand in building up an 8-5 NT start, most of the set was played with the team's within three points of each other. Converse, DeWilde and David Prozapas all led a Starpoint comeback, taking a 22-18 advantage after an 18-15 deficit.
Things got interesting from there. The Spartans had several unforced errors hold them back, as the Jacks took a 24-23 lead with McNeil, Joseph Milioto and Trenchard all earning points. But it would not be enough, due to Starpoint leaning on DeWolfe again, as he earned kills on two of the team's last three points in the 26-24 set.
The third and final set was the Spartans' to lose. NT did shake off an 0-2 start to build up a 3-2 advantage from the play of Clausen and Miller. But Starpoint seemed to be too much from there, building up as much as an eight-point lead as it got to the penultimate point with a 24-16 margin. But once again, the Jacks showed their mettle.
NT would score the next four points of the set, putting pressure on the Spartans with a 24-20 game. But as it seemed all night, DeWilde would have the last laugh, emphatically spiking Starpoint into the sectional semifinal round.
"I think some service runs from different players really got us the momentum back," DeWilde said. "And it was just a few big swings, a few big digs that just kept us in the game, and we won a lot of the long rallies tonight and that really helped us."
To capture the program's first Section VI championship, DeWilde hopes for consistency from the service line moving forward. The senior outside also believes being keyed in defensively will be a formula needed to get the Spartans where they need to be.
Spitler noted how tough NT always plays, as he shared how battling with the Jacks over the years has made him aware of that. With fans in the stands being more of an outlier in 2021 than ever, he credited the NT faithful for providing such a unique experience for the Spartans as a road team.
"I mean you hear it. They put a ball down and everybody, not just the bench, but their crowd is up," Spitler said.
"Coming in here, as my JV coach likes to call it, it's always a hostile environment. But it's one of the things that makes volleyball great in Western New York, that everyone is passionate. So it was tough, I'm glad we got out 3-0, that was definitely one of our goals and that goal was accomplished. ... We played alright the first game, second game not so well, but then third game we really stepped it up and played much better."
The Spartans have been hot as of late, winning five in a row after a 3-3 stretch in late April. Spitler believes the experience of "being there before" has allowed the group to keep calm even when there were bumps in the road.
That six-game stretch can also be attributed to a division as tough as ECIC II, which includes Williamsville East, West Seneca East and Hamburg — each of which won 10 or more games in the regular season.
"When we keep our cool, that's when we play our best," Spitler said. "Yeah, you get pumped up when you put a ball down, but then you kind of right your ship and then get your head back in the game. And when we do that, we're fine. We're at our best when we play composed, and the times that we don't, it goes away from us, but when we do have our heads on straight we're in good shape."
NT head coach Luke Hodgson knew it was a rough go Monday, noting that it took his Jacks the whole first set to get their legs under them. Also adding the fact that there no opportunities for non-league games and tournaments this season, Hodgson stated how limited the experiences were for his team.
Hodgson was glad to see the Jacks capitalize on mistakes in the high-flying second set, but he felt that the team may have been too worn out by the match's end. But considering the fact that the season was delayed, and how long he's worked with the Class of 2021 members, he's thankful for the time this season brought.
"It's a great way for them to end the year. These guys, these seniors who have been here, came in from seventh grade and have been playing for upwards of 13 years," Hodgson said. "This is a special group of kids that all came together, decided to make that commitment and for us to be able to see it, for me to be able to see 'em out in this final moment, is really something special. These guys earned all the awards and all the points that they've got along the way."
Trenchard, who capped his career with 25 assists and four kills, was glad to follow up a Section VI title game appearance in 2019 with a strong 2021 campaign. After losing Joshua Roy and Noah Fox from last season's team, Trenchard was glad to prove some doubters wrong.
"We made history for North Tonawanda and coming back, we weren't sure if we'd get to play, and I'm glad that we were able to get on the court with these guys," Trenchard said.
" ... We coddled a team together and played pretty well, you know a 9-4 record's definitely not anything to laugh at. I feel like we played well, we played a good game today, but sometimes you miss that last ball and you lose a set and things just happen. But yeah, I think we that showed we definitely can contend with them and it was bittersweet, because I feel like we played well, but did end up losing."
Starpoint will play next at 6 p.m. Wednesday when it visits GI in the Division 2A semis.
