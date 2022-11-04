A trio of Section VI cross country championships are coming back to Niagara County.
Starpoint swept the Class B-1 boys and girls cross country championships, while Lewiston-Porter won the Class B-2 boys sectional championship for the first time since 2018 on Friday at Alden High School.
Just five years after finishing nearly 400 points back from first place, Starpoint won the Class B-1 sectional championship by 30 points.Starpoint tallied 41 points, out-racing Hamburg (71), Williamsville East (76) and six other teams.
The Spartans were led by race champion Peyton Spatorico, whose time of 17 minutes, 13.33 seconds was 3 seconds faster than Kenmore East’s Sidney Morris for the win. In total, the Spartans placed all five runners in the top-15. Gavin Farrell took fourth in 17:38.67, followed by Timothy Lukasik (10th), Franklin Payne (11th) and Benjamin Olson (15th).
Hamburg was the next closest finisher with 71 points.
Lew-Port, meanwhile, won the Class B-2 race with 53 points, taking down No. 2 City Honors by 12. The Lancers placed all five runners in the top-15, led by Kaden Johnson, who placed seventh in 19:03.92. Leo Clark (8th), Dominic Pacillo (12th), Ben Brown (14th) and Brandon Tamul (15th) helped secure the win.
Mason Allee-Castro finished third with a time of 16:53.66 to help Barker take third in Class D. Luke Fay (11th), Dawson Donovan (15th), Noah Sandolfini (17th) and Albert Cimato (27th) led the Raiders to 69 points, 12 behind champion Frewsburg.
Wilson’s Jaydan Ruble qualified for states by taking fourth in the race with a time of 17:22.42.
City Honors eighth-grader Henry Peterson had the top overall time in Class B at 17:06.13.
The Newfane boys finished second in Class C-2, led by a 13th-place finish by Aidan Gillings in 19:38.59. Tyler Braddell (14th), Zachary Szratter (19th), Liam Betteridge (20th) and Daenon Kopp (26th) helped the Panthers accumulate 74 points. Southwestern ran away with the win with 15 points.
GIRLS
The Starpoint tandem of Shannon Zugelder and Annabelle Pacouloute posted the top-two overall times in Class B to propel the Spartans to a two-point win over Hamburg in Class B-1.
Starpoint nipped the Bulldogs 42-44, while Grand Island was third with 76 points. Starpoint also got a ninth-place finish from Sophia Waliszewski, while Megan Zupo was 17th and Gurmann Kaur was 21st.
Newfane’s run of six consecutive sectional championships came to an end, but it still finished second in Class C-2 behind a stellar performance by Kylie Bowman.
Bowman finished second overall in Class C in 19:02.81, trailing only Allegany-Limestone’s defending state champion Angelina Napoleon, who raced to a win in 17:52.76. The Gators ultimately topped the Panthers 28-52 in the team standings.
Catalena Ersing took seventh, while Jordyn Centner was 13th, Isabella Pasquale was 15th and Hannah Shulz was 18th.
East Aurora, the defending Class B state champions, dropped to C and won the overall race to represent Section VI at states.
Meanwhile, Miranda Gatto took second in 18:29.15 to help Niagara Wheatfield take third in Class A. Frontier’s Lillie Bogdan (17:49.31) had the fastest time in Section VI.
Barker’s Emma Evans also took second in Class D, racing to a time of 20:46.68, which was 19 seconds behind Clymer-Sherman-Panama’s Tess Flikkema for the championship. The Raiders took third as a team.
