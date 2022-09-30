BUFFALO — Starpoint coach Tim Racey was alarmed by some of the comments from his players at halftime. So his message to the team after the game was simple: “We don’t give up, ever.”
Racey wasn’t referring to his team’s performance against South Park on Thursday, but instead the remainder of the season. Despite losing to the unbeaten Sparks 54-7, the Spartans are still in position for an automatic playoff berth if they win the remainder of their Class A3 games and South Park beats WNY Maritime/Health Sciences.
Losing a game in which South Park scored three defensive touchdowns and were the first team to put up 20 points on Starpoint is understandably jarring. The confidence of players was visibly shaken after the game and Racey is focused on giving them a boost by showing the importance of finishing. Not just finishing the season, but finishing drives, tackles, routes and catches.
“We got to this point by being a good football team, so we’re good football players at this point,” Racey said. “They’re the best this school has to offer, so rely on that. I thought there was some doubt with some of our players. … They were honest with us and that’s all we can ask for. We took a step back, but hopefully we can take three steps forward this week.”
Starpoint came into the game holding opposing quarterbacks to 53.8% completions and 92.8 yards passing per game, with three touchdowns and four interceptions. Noah Willoughby went 16 of 22 for 278 yards and four touchdowns.
It wasn’t the points or yards — Starpoint was allowing 227.3 total yards per game and the Sparks had 396 — but instead how they came. South Park converted four plays of 10-plus yards on third or fourth down in the first half, with two resulting in touchdowns.
“I take it personal,” Starpoint linebacker George Thompson said. “It doesn’t make me happy and I hope no one else on the team is happy. That wasn’t very fun for me.”
The Sparks, who haven’t punted all season, even went for — and converted — a fourth down from their own 8 yard line in the first half. South Park even scored a touchdown at the halftime horn as a receiver broke through four would-be tacklers at the goal line, a play the Spartans typically make with ease.
“It hurts a lot,” Starpoint senior Landon Grainy said. “That’s unacceptable for our defense and our offense. We’re going to come back fighting and it’s not going to happen again.”
Part of the reason for frustration was that no one affiliated with Starpoint felt the score was indicative of the talent on the roster. The Spartans had plenty of opportunities to give South Park a fight in the first half.
South Park had two turnovers in Starpoint territory, but points never came. On two occasions, the Spartans were stopped one yard short on fourth down in the red zone.
One of those came at the 1, on a play in which quarterback Gage LaPlante underthrew the ball, causing the receiver to stumble, but the route was also run short of the goal line to avoid such a problem.
LaPlante threw three interceptions and now has twice as many interceptions as touchdowns on the season. Racey acknowledged his first-year starter has to clean up some errors, but also help from receivers, who dropped four passes Thursday.
“He’s not getting as much help as he needs,” Racey said. “It’s our job to get these players in the right spots for Gage. He’s a wonderful athlete, he’s a wonderful kid to coach. Unfortunately those turnover numbers are certainly not indicative of the player that he is.”
Starpoint is now faced with a similar situation as last year. The Spartans entered a game for first place against Grand Island at 3-0 and lost 38-0. They went 3-1 down the stretch, but the one loss kept them from qualifying for sectionals.
Next up is Williamsville South at 7 p.m. Friday, which holds the same 3-2 overall record and 2-2 record in A3, followed by Grand Island, which has not won a game this season. Starpoint likely needs both games to qualify for sectionals either with an automatic bid or as one of two wildcards.
“We’re just going to focus on the fundamentals,” Racey said. “See the tip, catch the fat and look the ball in. We have to slow the game down so we can manage it as far as skill acquisition and just finish.”
