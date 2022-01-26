Starpoint set to take next step at state wrestling duals

PENDLETON — When Steve Hart took over the Starpoint wrestling program eight years ago, he had visions of building a juggernaut. A powerhouse who could contend with any team in Western New York and any team in the state.
He had quality wrestlers in that first season, including sectional champion Richard Duermeyer, but not much depth. Hart couldn’t mix and match his lineup during dual meets like he and most coaches prefer.
The Spartans went 5-3 in ECIC II that season and have continued to build since. They won their division in 2017 and added six state qualifiers under Hart, including 2018 285-pound state champion Anthony Robinson. On Saturday, they can finally duel with the best teams in the state in the NYSPHSAA dual championship at SRC Arena and Events Center in Syracuse.
Following a narrow runner-up finish to Lancaster at the Section VI Division I dual championship, Starpoint earned an at-large bid. It will face No. 4 Fox Lane and No. 5 Indian River in Division I pool play at 9 a.m. The 24-team field narrows when the team with the best record advances to the semifinals and eventually faces the Division II champion for the overall state title.
“I think it’s a pretty nice draw for us that we didn’t draw into the Minisink Valley pool or the Wantagh pool, who are slated on paper as the top two large school teams in the state,” Hart said. “We’re in a position where we can be successful, but they’re going to be two tough matches. We are going to need to win the swing matches. Our best guys have to beat some of their best guys. The other guys have to get pins or not get pinned by some of their top guys to save points.”
Starpoint enters the tournament on a hot streak, clinching a 6-0 ECIC II dual season with a win over Iroquois on Wednesday. That win came on the heels of winning the ECIC championship tournament on Saturday, despite its top two wrestlers finishing second.
Gage LaPlante suffered his first loss of the season after bumping up a weight class, falling in the 152-pound finals to Hamburg’s Dylan Collins, while James Leuer lost in sudden victory of the 110-pound finals to Frontier’s Travis Browning.
The Spartans had 10 semifinalists, however, and pushed five into the finals. Eighth-grader Griffin LaPlante was the team’s lone champion, winning by major decision after recording four consecutive falls.
LaPlante is one of four eighth-graders — along with Kole Haseley, Coen Freundschuh and Zach Caldwell — in the lineup for Starpoint and all will play a big role in the state dual tournament after notching double-digit wins this year, while three placed at the ECIC tournament.
“Our eighth-graders have been absolutely outstanding,” Hart said. “... Griffin LaPlante is very experienced and one of the top wrestlers in the state. He is used to big-time pressure situations. Zach Caldwell is as scrappy as they come. Even when he wrestles the other team’s best wrestler, he gives them problems.”
In both duals, the heart of Starpoint’s lineup will be tested. The Spartans feature six 20-match winners who can wrestle between 110 and 172, including Gage LaPlante (29-1), Leuer (30-3), Griffin LaPlante (33-5), Freundschuh (23-7), Christopher Uptegrove (25-10) and Landon Grainy (26-8).
Fox Lane has four 20-match winners, highlighted by unbeaten Marc Berisha at 215 and 145-pounder Jake Hoffman, who is 26-1 and was the state fifth-place finisher in 2020. Nicholas Magiera (23-1) at 189, Josh Gierum (20-1) at 118, Luis Diaz-Giron (19-3) at 102 and Alexander Berisha (22-7) at 172 have all had strong seasons thus far.
Indian River has nine 20-match winners, while Alex Booth (132), Jake Whitmore (215) and Manuel Gonzales all have more than 30 wins and all can effectively shift in weight classes.
Starpoint and Indian River both competed at the 64th Windsor Christmas Tournament in December, with the teams splitting a pair of head-to-head matches.
With the versatility within each roster, Hart expects some gamesmanship when it comes to mixing and matching lineups, making the coin toss to determine who shows their next wrestler a critical component.
“I’m sure their coaches are thinking the same way and they’re going to come with a great plan of attack,” Hart said. “… I have a couple things I may do differently in the middle of my lineup. I don’t know where I’ll wrestle Uptegrove, I don’t know where I’ll wrestle Griffin LaPlante, I don’t know where I’ll wrestle Gage LaPlante. That remains to be seen when we get to weigh-ins on Saturday morning.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
