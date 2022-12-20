PENDLETON — For the last 10 years, Steve Hart has brought a brick-by-brick philosophy when building the Starpoint wrestling program.
The accolades stack on top of each other as each season progresses. In the 2021-22 campaign alone, the Spartans won their second ECIC championship in the last six years and finished second at the Section VI dual championship, eventually reaching the semifinals of the Division I state duals.
And, at individual states, the brotherly tandem of now-freshman Griffin and now-junior Gage LaPlante finished fifth in the 132-pound and seventh in the 145-pound brackets, respectively.
At Monday’s practice, Hart said he expects the best is yet to come for the Spartans, who are currently ranked second in the state.
“We’ve had some good success,” said Hart. “It’s been building over the years, and, right now, I think we’re at the precipice of that success.”
So far this winter, the Spartans defeated Fairport, Williamsville South and Sweet Home in dual meets and went unbeaten to finish as the top team at the Pioneer Duals on Dec. 10 in Yorkshire.
Then, in what was a dominating fashion, the Spartans had five of their seven finalists win their respective weight-brackets and placed 11 wrestlers total at the Linda C. Knuutila Memorial Tournament this past Saturday at Niagara County Community College.
“Having five finalists in the tournament and just being able to go out and dominate is something that is special because last year we didn’t do that,” said senior Matt Caldwell, who has competed at 215 and 285 thus far. “We think it’s funny seeing how we just go there and dominate. … It’s something I’ve never felt before (winning) like that. Just being the best there. It’s amazing.”
With the LaPlante brothers at the forefront, the Spartans have plenty of depth up and down the scorecard. Other notable names include seniors C.J. Uptegrove (152), James Leuer Jr. (126), Landon Grainy (189), recent Lewiston-Porter transfers Caden (126) and Jaron Barrientos (110) and freshman Zach Caldwell (172,) Matt’s younger brother.
“This is one of the best rooms I’ve ever been in,” added Griffin, who has moved up to the 152-pound bracket this winter. “Everyone knows there’s a time and place when to work hard, when to have fun and we can do those things in practice but we can still have one of our best practices of the year anytime of the week.”
With numerous multi-year veterans on the team, Caldwell said Hart has created a positive atmosphere within the Starpoint wrestling culture.
“We call him The Godfather because he just knows everything about everything,” said Caldwell. He’s always giving us good advice. He’s always pushing us, putting us in places where we need to be, to be the most successful and I’m super blessed and happy to have (Coach) Hart as a coach.”
Despite high recognition from across Western New York and NYS in recent weeks, Hart referenced a phrase famously used by various members of the Buffalo Bills in recent years — “hungry and humble.”
“We gotta remain hungry and humble and keep working towards (our) ultimate goals,” said Hart. “That’s why we keep our eye on the prize — one match at a time, one event at a time, one individual match at a time.”
“We all know there’s huge expectations behind us,” added Caldwell. “Each and every one of us should do as best as we can. Being in here with a bunch of great wrestlers is just an amazing experience. We all have such big goals and we’re all ready to achieve them and being friends with all of them just makes you want to be better.”
Starpoint returns to the mat to visit East Aurora-Holland Wednesday night and will then compete Dec. 28-29 in the Windsor Christmas Tournament.
