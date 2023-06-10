MIDDLETOWN — September was when Kyle Lewis took off the football cleats and laced up the running shoes on a full-time basis.
June is when Lewis walked away as the last man standing in track and field, from both the Greater Niagara region and Section VI overall in the 100- and 200-meter dash state finals.
And with the weight of knowing this was his last shot, Lewis wanted to leave it all on the table with a pair of state championships up for grasp.
The Starpoint senior finished with two top-five finishes in the events during the second and final day of the outdoor track and field state championships Saturday at Middletown High School.
In the 100, Lewis placed fourth with a time of 10.86 seconds, falling to Mekhi Christensen of Section V’s Irondequoit in the event (10.63).
Moments later, Lewis reached the podium as he placed third in the 200 (21.74), trailing only Jack Faldetta of Section XI’s Eastport-South Manor (21.61) and Perrion Williams of Section V’s Benjamin Franklin Media Arts (21.69).
After the event ended, Lewis admitted the fact his time as a Spartan is now over “hasn’t sunk in yet” but credited his consistency in his routine, which he hopes will carry over into his college career.
“Over the past few days, I’ve just kept everything consistent for each race,” said Lewis, who will now compete at Division I Hampton University next year. “I used speed training with my coach and (at the) same time before the race and it carried over today, definitely.”
Preparing for states came with its own challenges this past week for Lewis and his teammates. The air quality alert resulting from a dozen wildfires raging across several Canadian provinces led Starpoint to cancel two of its practices in Pendleton.
Starpoint head coach Evan Majewski said the coaching staff gave its eight state finalists activities to complete on their own to stay loose. The preparation and unexpected rest period, he said, helped Lewis, who jumped from finishing sixth in the 100 heats and 11th in the heats, to the top-five finishes.
Majewski gave props to Lewis, who prepared his body for this event and all six races with a work ethic like he had for the Spartans all season, including walking away as the new program record holder in both dashes.
“Those are really big steps to take,” said Majewski on Lewis’ finishes. “And he really did take two great, big steps this weekend in both of his events.”
Later in the day, Starpoint’s boys 4x800 relay team competed for the overall championship. The Spartans quartet of juniors Gavin Farrell and Franklin Payne, sophomore Timothy Lukasik and senior Peyton Spatorico placed sixth in the first of two heats with a time of 8:20.26 and 19th overall.
Unlike during its state qualifier victory June 3 in West Seneca, Starpoint’s relay team was the only Division I program in the heat and competed against twelve Division II teams, including Section VI’s East Aurora, who placed 13th (8:06.58).
Despite the finish, Starpoint assistant coach Emily Bradley said the foursome accomplished a long-time goal by appearing in Middletown.
“Everyone ran really well,” Bradley said. “There was some new competition. It was definitely fast competition. … They're dialed in all the time, this has been their goal for a long time now. And I'm just so happy that they achieved it. And they made it here this weekend, because they definitely earned the opportunity.”
Like Lewis, this was Spatorico’s final weekend competing as a Spartan and as the anchor of the relay team.
Spatorico couldn’t believe how fast the last six years went with the program and appreciated the bond he built with his relay members this spring.
“They’re a great crew to work with,” said Spatorico, who will now compete at Division I Canisius next year. “They always try their best and then, when it's all over, we always enjoy ourselves (and) have fun. It's just great people to be with. They always motivate me every day to just try a little bit harder and it really helps.”
Section III’s Baldwinsville, who competed in the second heat, won the 4x800 relay event with a time of 7:48.72.
