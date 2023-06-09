MIDDLETOWN — Kyle Lewis is staying alive.
After falling to Niagara Falls’ Tyris Parmer in both events during the state qualifier this past Saturday in West Seneca, Lewis is now hours away from his shot at competing for a pair of state titles.
The Starpoint senior rebounded and advanced to the Division I 100- and 200-meter dash finals after getting through the heats during the first day of the outdoor track and field state championships Friday at Middletown High School.
In the 100, Lewis won the fourth heat with a time of 10.96 seconds. Lewis was one of the seven out-right heat winners to advance to the eight-man final and had the 11th fastest time.
Then, in the 200, Lewis finished third in the second heat (21.74) and sixth overall, which was good enough to move into the final.
Parmer, meanwhile, finished 15th overall in the 100 dash (11.02) and 20th overall in the 200 (22.85) to conclude his time with the Wolverines.
Along with Parmer, Niagara Falls was represented by David Litten in the boys discus toss event. The senior finished sixth overall in the Division I finals (143 feet, 1 inch).
Lockport
As the only Greater Niagara region team to send both teams to the Division I 4x400 relay events, Lockport did not qualify for the state finals, just one week after taking home both Section VI titles.
On the boys side, the team of Kyree Jones, Sam Marquez, Tanner Gurnett and Zion Cheatham finished ninth overall and fifth in the first heat with a time of 3:28.48.
On the girls side, the team of Arden Anterline, Leah Gaskill, Amari Germany and Melia Towns finished 11th overall and fourth in the first heat with a time of 4:08.32.
Individually, Cheatham also competed in the Division I 400 dash, where he finished 12th overall and fifth in heat two with a time of 49.95.
Towns also competed in the long jump and finished in 15th place with a distance of 14 feet, 8 1/4 inches.
Lew-Port
The Lancers were represented by a pair of underclassmen. Sophomore Casey Fetzner placed eighth in the girls Division II discus (109-1) while eighth-grader Elisabeth Gray competed in two events. Gray finished 12th overall in the 200 and fourth in heat one (25.92) and also placed 16th overall in the 100 and third in Heat 2 (12.73).
Newfane
After only picking up the sport a few weeks ago, Ben Dickinson ended his junior campaign with a solid finish. Dickinson placed fifth overall in the Division II triple jump event with a final distance of 44-1.5 inches.
Starpoint
In the final event of her scholastic career, Marina Mansfield finished 13th in the Division I shot put event with a distance of 30-7.25. Meanwhile, freshman Emily Waldron finished tied for 12th with a height of 11-0 in the girls pole vault championship.
Going head-to-head for the final time, Starpoint’s Shannon Zugelder and Niagara Wheatfield’s Miranda Gatto once again faced each in the 3,000-meter run, this time in the state final. Gatto finished 16th overall (10:02.80) while Zugelder placed 23rd (10:24.11).
Along with Lewis, Starpoint’s boys 4x800 relay team will compete in the 4x800 overall championship Saturday. Fresh off winning at the state qualifier, the quartet of Gavin Farrell, Franklin Payne, Timothy Lukasik and Peyton Spatorico enter in the third lane in the first of two heats.
The second and final day of the track and field state championships will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
