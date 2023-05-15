PENDLETON — Kyle Lewis knew he was born to run. He just thought he would be racing for touchdowns instead of racing towards records.
Up until this year, Lewis was a multi-sport athlete at Starpoint High School. During the fall, he competed as a wide receiver for the Spartans and then transitioned to indoor and outdoor track the remainder of the school year.
But after realizing he would see limited playing time, Lewis decided to place his energy completely into track. Now in his final outdoor season, the 5-foot-11 senior hopes the gamble pays off as he is currently third in Section VI and inside the top 20 of the NYSPHSAA Class B rankings in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, racing to times of 11.07 and 22.62 seconds, respectively.
He is also part of Starpoint’s 4x100 team this spring, whose time of 43.88 posted at the Williamsville South Track and Field Invitational this past Saturday is the fastest in all of Section VI — besting Tapestry Charter by 0.19 seconds and Lockport by 0.28 seconds.
Lewis is also on the verge of rewriting the Starpoint record books as he is only a tenth of a second away from passing Logan Yoder’s 2017 time of 10.98 in the 100 dash.
But when it’s time to compete, Lewis said he tries to stay as consistent — and as fast — as possible.
“I just stay relaxed,” Lewis said. “(I) try to win. Try to break my records and everything.”
This is all coming together for Lewis after reaching new heights during the indoor season this winter. He placed third in the 300 dash (37.13) in the Section VI state qualifier on February 19 at Houghton College and then placed 12th in the 55 dash (6.58) at the state championships on March 4 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility in Staten Island.
On top of this, Lewis also placed inside the top 30 in the 60-meter dash (7.12) at the New Balance Nationals later that week in Boston, a goal he would like to duplicate in the outdoor version scheduled for June 16-19 in Philadelphia.
Starpoint track and field head coach Jeff Hart has watched Lewis compete for the last three to four years. From his first day, Hart knew the program had a “special” athlete in its midst, noting the amount of time he puts in during the off-season has rubbed off on all competing in the entire Spartans program.
“He’s the kid that’s going to reflect and he’s going to want to train himself to do better,” Hart said. “He’s very self-motivated. … He does what he needs to do, and, when it comes to practice and meets, I’m just proud of kind of where that’s led him.”
A former football and track star at Starpoint before graduating in 2014, Evan Majewski is now an assistant coach with his alma mater’s track program and has worked with Lewis for over five years. Majewski has been impressed with how Lewis, who he described as a “quiet but confident kid” has progressed — both on and off the track — in that span.
“He just tries to be as well rounded as he can be,” said Majewski, who had a pair of top-10 finishes as a senior, including a third-place finish in the 200 dash at the Section VI state qualifiers held at Pioneer High School. “He puts in the work in the weight room. He's making sure he's extra flexible. He's working on his technique. … It's really cool to see that all come together.”
Part of the package with Lewis is using technology to his advantage. He watches videos on Instagram from those in the track world to improve his technique. He also records every race to then rewatch and analyze his form, one of his recommendations for those wanting to compete in track and field.
An interest in computers will lead Lewis to Division I Hampton University, a HBCU in Virginia. Lewis will compete with its track and field program and pursue a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity. As of November 2022, the university’s Department of Computer Science was ranked second in Best College’s year ranking of the 10 Best HBCUs for Computer Science programs.
The passion for this major began when he enrolled in the Computer Technology program through Orleans / Niagara BOCES in Medina last year as a junior.
Some areas of study in the program along with cybersecurity, include learning about computer hardware and systems, networking and programming and robotics.
“Each race, I want to get faster,” Lewis said. “So, a faster time each race definitely. But I'm trying to make it to (New Balance) Nationals (in Philadelphia this June). States, (I want to) bring my team there with me too.”
The ECIC Track & Field Championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Alden High School. The Section VI track and field state qualifier is scheduled for June 2-3 at West Seneca West High School.
