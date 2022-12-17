Starpoint crowned five champions and placed 11 wrestlers to take first place at the Linda C. Knuutila Memorial Tournament.
The Spartans scored 278 points, trailing only Chautauqua Lake’s 312.5 during the two-day tournament on Friday and Saturday at Niagara County Community College. Niagara Wheatfield was third with 218.5 points, while Falconer (195) was fourth and Niagara Falls (168.5) was fifth.
There were seven Starpoint wrestlers in the finals, including an all-Spartan final at 160 pounds, where Gage LaPlante pinned teammate Zach Caldwell in 48 seconds. Griffin LaPlante edged Niagara Wheatfield’s Tremell Mathews 3-1 at 138, while J.R. Leuer defeated Hamburg-Eden’s Ken Schmitz in a 4-3 decision at 118.
Christopher Uptegrove beat Chautauqua Lake’s John Watson in a 7-0 decision at 152, while Matt Caldwell topped Niagara Wheatfield’s Casey Robinson in a 2-1 sudden-victory final at 215 to avenge last season’s sectional loss to Robinson.
Niagara Wheatfield had nine placewinners, including Te’Shaun Mathews, who beat Falconer’s Austin Chase in a 9-1 major decision to win 145 pounds.
Niagara Falls and Newfane both had six placewinners. Jaden Crumpler beat Chautauqua Lake’s Jordan Joslyn 11-8 at 126, while Amarfio Reynolds nipped Newfane’s Aidan Gillings in a 5-3 decision at 132. Newfane’s Brayden Kellison-Neglia topped Starpoint’s Jaron Barrientos 7-1 at 102.
Lockport crowned a pair of champions in the girls bracket, as Maleah McKinney-Updegraphe pinned North Tonawanda’s Hannah McCarley in 53 seconds at 114, while Ava Bragg pinned Niagara Wheatfield’s Kailynn Proyer in 44 seconds at 165.
North Tonawanda also had two champions, with Brenna McCarley pinning Fredonia’s Leaj Waite 28 seconds into the 107 final and Doris Becker scored a fall over Clarence’s Ryann Berner 1:27 into the 185 final.
Newfane’s Alexa Doxey pinned Orchard Park’s Victoria Lesh to win 132 and Niagara Wheatfield’s Neveah Scenik pinned Frontier’s Avery White to win 138.
