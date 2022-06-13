Starpoint product Adam Rankie earns NJCAA All-America

Adam Rankie understood the assignment. Instructed to put a personal goal on paper for a health course at Erie Community College, the Starpoint graduate set his ambition to achieve All-America status in his third season playing baseball for the Kats.
Rankie realized that goal Monday when he was recognized as a first-team NJCAA Division III All-American after a record-breaking spring that also earned him a Division I scholarship.
“It was a great season,” Rankie said. “Coming back for a third year definitely paid off. It was great to have one more year with these coaches, and we had a special team.”
Rankie received little recruiting interest, even from his hometown Niagara County CC, following a senior season at Starpoint when he made the GNN Sports All-Area team and was an All-Western New York honorable mention.
Steadily improving with little fanfare during two seasons diminished by the coronavirus pandemic, Rankie’s power surge this spring elevated him from being a D-III recruit committed to Brockport, to signing with D-I St. Bonaventure.
“I’m beyond excited, and it’s a great feeling to show myself I could do it,” Rankie said. “I worked harder than ever in the offseason. I felt like I had something to prove. I needed to have a good year, and with the amount of work I put in, I expected something big.”
Hitting leadoff and playing center field, Rankie raked 99 hits, leading all of NJCAA D-III and surpassing the previous school record by 28. His 90 runs scored set another team record, while Rankie ranked second nationally with a .493 batting average and 25 doubles. He also led the Kats with 25 stolen bases and five triples, and his eight home runs were second on the team behind fellow first-team All-American outfielder Greg Hare.
“He did everything we asked him to do this season, and I wish we had a lot more like him,” said NJCAA Hall of Fame coach Joe Bauth, the D-III all-time leader with 1,053 victories whose ECC team this year enjoyed its best season win total (43-12-1) and finished atop the Region III West division standings (26-2).
Bauth, named regional coach of the year for a fourth time, praised Rankie’s work ethic, which allowed him to gain eight pounds of muscle in the offseason while maintaining mobility and the athleticism to awe coaches with his plyometric performance.
“He was a workout maniac, and he improved in pretty much every possible way that he could,” Bauth said. “He’s a great kid and a great student of the game. In my 31 years, it's hard for me to think of a kid who was a better overall person, and with the way he worked at trying to get better every day.”
The highlight of Rankie’s season was a March 31 win against NCCC when he hit three home runs off of Thunderwolves ace Kyle Menaker, who will pitch next season for George Mason, an Atlantic 10 rival of Rankie’s new squad at Bona.
“That’s a game I’ll never forget,” Rankie said.
NCCC won its seventh regional championship and fourth in six postseasons under coach Matt Clingersmith, but did not have any players from Niagara County on its roster.
Rankie reached out to Clingersmith during his senior year of high school, but the Thunderwolves were already stocked with outfielders who would become core players for this season’s championship run.
“Sometimes you miss on kids,” Clingersmith said. “Rankie was a late bloomer. I enjoyed watching him play these past few seasons, and I’m glad he’s out of that ECC lineup. You can’t over-recruit, and at the end of the day, I think we did pretty well with our outfielders. But you can’t go into someone’s heart and see what they’re capable of becoming. That’s a kid who proved us wrong.”
•••
Kyle Finn, a freshman pitcher from Williamsville North, one of 13 recruits out of Erie County on the NCCC roster, was named second-team NJCAA D-III All-American.
The right-handed Finn put himself on the radar of D-I colleges by compiling an 8-1 record with a 1.88 earned-run average, .158 opposing batting average, and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
“Finn was a bulldog this year,” Clingersmith said. “He came up big this season with two wins at regionals against Hudson Valley and Finger Lakes. He also pitched a complete game shutout against national champs Herkimer in Florida and did not lose a conference game.”
