Starpoint, NW, L-P, GI all have high hopes for hockey

The winter high school sports season is upon us.
Hockey is the first to get underway, with play picking up in both the boys and girls federations.
Among our local boys programs are a championship contender, two teams looking to overcome it, one reawakened giant and two groups looking to find some footing.
Here's a peak at what the season may hold:
Starpoint
Big game experience is priceless, and the Spartans have it.
It's been quite the ride for Starpoint over the last two seasons.
Two years ago, the it won the Section VI small school title. Last season, it lost to Kenmore West in double overtime in the title game.
Leading the way are senior captains Bobby Taylor and Owen Kiesman and junior alternate Justin Bull. Kiesman had four game-winning goals last year, while all three were key components to those back-to-back trips to the final.
Not just impact players, they are the kind of leaders who show the younger guys the kind of commitment and effort it takes to go all the way through their words and actions.
"You watch the Tampa Bay Lightning and why are they successful? They know what it takes once you get in the playoffs," said coach Clayton Wilson. "... You have to be ready every game and (it helps) having quality leaders in those three players."
Wilson believes becoming a leader is a process of earning your stripes over time. The Starpoint standard gets passed down over time. Having high-character, hardworking kids has been the root of its strong run.
Wilson said having leaders he can trust allows him to spend more time on game planning because he knows Taylor, Bull and Kiesman are taking care of the little things and keeping the team focused.
"Bobby and Owen are like having coaches out there. It's phenomenal," Wilson said.
Junior forwards Alec Kirk and William Mainstone will also factor into the picture in a big way. Junior defenseman Braden Allen is also back.
The Spartans are blessed with plenty of speed up top and are expected to play a puck-possession style. There's no reason they shouldn't once again be in the title hunt.
Niagara Wheatfield
Two years ago, the Falcons were in the very unfamiliar position of going winless.
It was unheard of for a program that had made nine Section VI championship games since the 2008-09 season, winning seven of them and earning four trips to the NYSPHSAA tournament.
So last season, coach Rick Wrazin challenged his squad to reclaim its identity as one of the better teams in Western New York. The Falcons responded with a 12-2-1 record but fell in the quarterfinals.
"This year the goal is to get back to where people know who we are," said Wrazin.
Reflecting on last season, Wrazin said he thinks it may have played out perfectly for this year's players. The early playoff exit put on chip on their shoulders, and the 12 wins gave them the confidence to believe they can do better.
They key for the Falcons last year was they found that confidence early and never lost it.
Two seasons ago, pressure mounted as close games got away. Last year, NW lost its season opener, then went unbeaten until a playoff loss to Iroquois.
Senior defensemen Collin Durandetto and Mason Strassburg are charged with keeping the boys focused through the ups and downs.
"Both of those guys will play a big role," said Wrazin. "They're both hungry."
Durandetto was on that winless squad two seasons ago and certainly will do all he can to make sure it doesn't happen again.
Strassburg's physical style of play falls in line with his more vocal style of leadership.
"He's a competitor," said Wrazin.
Durandetto doesn't speak nearly as loud or as often, but when he does, all eyes are on him.
"He's level headed and he's focused and he's definitely a kid the guys all look to," said Wrazin.
Senior Gavin Cerrillo and juniors Anthony LaGreca and Josh Kaczor also return, while seniors Evan Kopp and Josh Gleason give NW two quality options in goal.
Two sophomore newcomers who should see substantial playing time are forward Cash Jacobs and defenseman Drew Idzik.
Lewiston-Porter
Is this the year the Lancers will clear the hurdle and make it to the sectional title game?
Lew-Port has been on the cusp of Super Monday the last couple of years but has fallen short, last season in the quarterfinals, the year before in the semis. Both losses came at the hands of archrival Starpoint.
The Lancers will be relying heavily on senior forwards Nick Hess and Justin Walker, who is in his third season of varsity.
"We want to do our best and try and get over the hump and make it to the championship game and those are the guys we're gonna rely on," said coach Kevin Kirsch. "They know the work that it takes and they know the attitude that it takes to get to where we need to be and hopefully get us over the hump and make it to Super Monday."
Senior Michael Baio, junior Rocco Randazzo and sophomore Eddie Lynch give Lew-Port depth at forward, while junior Chris Collesano will be between the pipes.
Kirsch said the team is a little on the younger side this year. Early on, he's been stressing the importance of unity.
"Every line, every player pulling in the same direction," said Kirsch, "striving for the same goals, supporting one another, playing for one another. That's what it takes to win championships."
Grand Island
After 11 years riding shotgun, Bob Simpson now has the keys to the car.
Longtime head coach Don Pray stepped down at the end of last season, which means Simpson, his right hand man since day one, now owns the title of head coach.
The Vikings will be lead by perhaps the best 1-2 forward punch in Section VI, senior Liam Snyder and junior Eddie Kwarciak. Snyder had a team-best 36 points while Kwarciak had 33 points and four game-winning goals last season.
The Vikings also welcome a new face as sophomore defenseman Peyton Abbott joins the team after transferring from Kenmore West. Last season, Abbott helped the Blue Devils capture their first sectional title since 2006.
Not all the transfer news was good, though. Last year's first team All-WNY starting goalie, Mike Foglia, left for a prep school in Vermont.
So senior Evan Smith will now shoulder the minutes in goal.
"He really plays on emotion," Simpson said. "So when he's on his game, he is someone who can play a very positive role on our team."
Lockport/Niagara Falls
Coach Erik Musto said he feels his team has a newfound drive this season.
"One reason I would say we are optimistic about the season is because our compete level in practice has been at a high level this year," said Musto. "And we feel as though that will carry over into our games."
LNF certainly showed that sense of compete when it scored a 9-5 win over North Tonawanda in the season opener.
LNF will be lead by senior captain Matt Ceccato, who had two points in the win over the Jacks. Senior forward Aidan Robins, senior goalie Aden Benson and the Anzalone juniors, forward Nicholas and defenseman Christian, will serve as alternate captains.
Juniors Vincent Zak and Adam Firkins and sophomore Carson Robins, all forwards, also had two points each opening night.
North Tonawanda
Even though they lost L ockport/Niagara Falls in the season opener, the Lumberjacks still have a lot to be excited about this year.
Senior captains Ryan McAvoy, a forward, and Owen Becigneul, a defenseman, will lead the way. McAvoy got off to a strong start with three points in the loss to LNF.
Senior forward Nick D'Andrea should be one of the top snipers in the Fed as he notched a hat trick and five total points in the opener. Another senior forward, Nate Ziemba, collected two points in the first game.
