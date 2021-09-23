Starpoint ground game slams North Tonawanda to stay unbeaten

NORTH TONAWANDA — Roughly five months after finishing a forgettable spring season, Starpoint High School has flipped the zero in the win-loss column.
With a 33-6 win over North Tonawanda in Class A North action on Thursday, the Spartans improved to 3-0, months after finishing 0-5. And they did so in a fashion no one would have predicted.
Starpoint has morphed from a ground-and-pound, run-at-all-costs offense into an all-air, all-the-time unit in recent years. But after running the ball on just 40% of offensive snaps coming into Thursday, the Spartans returned to their roots by pounding the Lumberjack defense 45 times for 222 yards and three touchdowns.
“We were doing things just to make practice fun (last spring), Starpoint head coach Tim Racey said. “We were doing bag drills and things like that just because we were losing. … The kids were on these alternate schedules (due to COVID-19) and we never really developed any chemistry because of that. Now that we’re back in school full-time, we’re doing that. It’s been a great ride so far.”
Ironically, the player who Starpoint (3-0, 2-0 A North) offensive coordinator Steve Hart fed repeatedly is a recently converted tight end. Jason Richardson appeared at home in the backfield and he expected to get the ball, just not much.
Spartan quarterback Carson Marcus was errant on his first two throws in rainy, windy conditions and was stripped by North Tonawanda (1-3, 1-2) on his third attempt to start the game. On the next drive, Starpoint began to feed Richardson.
The senior toted the ball 21 times for 119 yards and found the end zone twice, as the Spartans threw the ball just seven times after attempting 56 passes in the first two contests.
“I think they expected us to pass a lot tonight,” Richardson said. “When we started running with me and Nate (Lee), it really showed up. When we got those touchdowns real quick, I was happy for us.”
With a 3-0 record, Starpoint will no longer go unnoticed in Class A North, particularly with a tough stretch ahead. Beginning at Grand Island at 7 p.m. Oct. 1, the Spartans play three games in eight days due to a makeup game with McKinley being sandwiched on Oct. 5 and their game at Niagara Wheatfield being pushed to Oct. 9 to accommodate.
But with seven freshmen and sophomores on the roster, Racey is in no hurry to be considered among Class A’s elite again. No, he is much happier soaking up the underdog card as long as possible.
“We’re just a little old Star-farm team on Mapleton Road — we’ll take the underdog role every time,” Racey said. “We’re called Star-farm. We’re just a little old school out there.”
Marcus finished 3 of 7 for 60 yards and a 37-yard touchdown pass to Evan Dean. Evan Floss had 60 yards on nine carries.
North Tonawanda’s Sam Heim had 14 carries for 42 yards, while Nash Reiselman went 4 of 9 for 18 yards. Austin Nachreiner had a 52-yard touchdown run.
The Lumberjacks travel to Sweet Home at 2 p.m. Oct. 2.
