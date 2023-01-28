SYRACUSE — One of the common storylines in sports is the idea of redemption.
One team comes up short in a high-stakes situation the year before, which fuels them to train even harder in the offseason, all with the hopes of having a rematch the following year.
That could describe how the Starpoint Spartans viewed their opportunity when they returned to the NYSPHSAA state duals on Saturday held inside the SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College, still feeling the pain of last year’s semifinal loss against Section IX’s Minisink Valley.
Now ranked number two in the Division I bracket one year later, the Spartans did redeem themselves by defeating the top-seeded Warriors, 35-27, to bring home the state title to Pendleton. For the Spartans, all the hard work over the last calendar year certainly paid off.
“It’s absolutely surreal,” Starpoint head coach Steve Hart said. “It’s all about the young men, the young student-athletes that put the hard work and the time in. They’ve earned this. This is all on them. They’ve done this for themselves.”
While the three consecutive wins by Matt Caldwell (285 pounds), Jaron Barrientos (102) and Kole Haseley (110) were seen by some as a turning point in the overall math, Hart said everything went according to the Spartans’ plan.
“We had it drawn up on paper — pin (and) win — and that’s how it goes,” Hart said, crediting his assistant coaches Kyle McGregor and Kellen Devlin seven-day, around the clock training in preparing the Spartan student-athletes prepare for state tournaments. “There was no turning of the tide. (Minisink Valley) tried to turn the tide on us… We’ve worked hard for this… We all have our own role here. It’s a complete team group effort.”
For those like Caldwell, who usually competes in the 215-pound weight class and moved up to 285 and defeated Aiden Gove, taking home a duals title in his senior year is something he never imagined, especially with how the momentum changed in an instant in the finals, starting with his win
“You can’t make it up,” said Caldwell. “Something seemed like it was going our way, then all of a sudden, boom, boom, boom, three crazy good matches in a row that just sent our team going crazy.”
Moving up to another weight class is a giant task for anyone, but Caldwell said he maintains the same approach when facing any opponent.
“I think it’s fun getting out of my weight class and doing other things,” Caldwell said. “But yeah, I battled tough. I had to do what I needed to do to secure a team title. That was my main goal going into it so yeah, I'm very happy with how I did.”
It was the same approach for Haseley, who usually competes in the 102 bracket alongside Barrientos, but moved up to 110 in what was another trip to the Salt City. But, to borrow from Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, the freshman trusted the process.
“Coach Hart always tells us, ‘Just do your job and we’ll win every time,’”Haseley said. “And that's all I had to do. I had to do exactly what he said. And we won.”
Other Starpoint winners in the finals included veterans James Leuer Jr. (118), Caden Barrientos (126) and C.J. Uptegrove (152) plus freshmen Griffin LaPlante (138) and Zach Caldwell (160.)
To reach the finals, the Spartan defeated Section III’s Cicero-North Syracuse (54-18) and Fairport (36-35) in Pool A action and later out-edged Section VIII’s Wantagh in the semifinals (36-26.)
While there are only a couple weeks left in the season, Hart said Saturday was another special moment to have with his senior core.
“We spent a lot of time together over the years, and it eventually comes to an end,” Hart said. “We still have many big things left for their individual achievements on the horizon here and we're gonna have a lot more fun with it.”
In other Niagara County action, Niagara Wheatfield came in as one of the Division I at-large bids. The Falcons competed in Pool A and defeated Section I’s Fox Lane (60-5) in the Second Round. However, the Falcons’ day came to a close following a Third Round defeat against Minisink Valley, 39-13. Despite the early exit, Falcons head coach Rick Sweney did “good” in the matinee.
“We knocked off a sectional championship team and then we went onto face the number one team in the state,” Sweney said. “Even at this (event), a couple of kids are hurt and we’re still banging away trying to win… We’re just looking forward to (Section VI) classes next weekend. We’re trying to get in shape a little bit and get our injuries healed a little bit.”
Junior Joe Cicco won both of his matches in the 160 bracket against Fox Lane’s Francisco Ruggiero and Minisink Nicolas Franco-Coelho in pool action, gaining praise from Sweney in the aftermath.
“He’s the out of the box type of wrestler,” Sweney said. “He’s got some funky stuff that he does and he has developed it over the years.”
NOTES: Starpoint freshman Griffin LaPlante recorded his 100th career win against the Northstars’ Sean Aldrich in the 138 bracket in the first round of Pool A action.
