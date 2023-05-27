WILLIAMSVILLE — Two championships. Twice the fun.
Starpoint swept the Section VI Class A meet Saturday at Williamsville South, with the boys and girls both securing double-digit wins. The Spartans racked up 104 points to score a 10-point win over Amherst in the girls standings, while the boys notched 83.5 to beat Amherst by 12.5.
The Starpoint girls had four individual wins, including a pair from Shannon Zugelder. She won the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 24.23 seconds, just 0.25 seconds ahead of West Seneca East’s Ella Krumpek. Zugelder also won the 3,000 in 10:30.65, nearly 55 seconds ahead of the field.
Emily Waldron captured the pole vault title with a jump of 10 feet, 6 inches, which won by more than 2 feet. Marina Mansfield also won the shot put with a heave of 37-0.5.
The Spartans also had a trio of runner-ups, as Sophia Waliszewski finished second in the 100 hurdles in 15.80 seconds. Heidi House was second in the high jump based on jumps, while teammate Monica Lubs was fourth on jumps, as both jumped 4-8. Starpoint’s 4x800 relay was second in 10:30.27.
Grand Island’s Brooke Christensen won the discus (98-11), while Hailey Martinez was second in the 200 (26.24). Lewiston-Porter’s Casey Fetzner was second in the discus (91-10), while Elisabeth Gray was third in the 200 (26.31).
On the boys side, Starpoint added four more individual championships. Ayden Eeley won the 110 hurdles (15.57) by nearly a second, while Kyle Lewis won the 200 in 22.29. He was second in the 200 with a time of 11.27.
The Spartans also won the 4x100 relay in 43.51 seconds, while the 4x800 relay team’s time of 8:40.31 won by 26 seconds.
Peyton Spatorico finished second in the 800, as his time of 2:00.10 was 0.1 behind Amherst’s Erik Higgins. Jacob Cyrek was third in the 1,600 (4:46.95) and Timothy Lukasik was third in the 3,200 (10:34.92).
Lew-Port’s Leo Clark won the 1,600 in 4:37.57. Meanwhile, Nathan Russell was second in the high jump (6 feet) on jumps, while taking third in the 100 (11.33).
Newfane scores four runner-ups at Class C girls meet
Newfane didn’t secure any championships at the Section VI Class C meet, but it still put forth a strong showing.
Kylie Bowman took second in the 3,000 (11:14.48), while Stephanie Chunco was second in the 400 (1:03.56) and Catalena Ersing was second in the 400 (1:03.56). Brianna Michalak was second in the pole vault (7-9) based on jumps. Ainsley DeBiase was third in the long jump (16-3.5).
On the boys side, Jaxon Dembrowski was second in the pole vault (11 feet), while Liam Betteridge was second in the steeplechase (11:35.25), ahead of teammate and third-place finisher Daenon Kopp (12:15.72).
Ben Dickinson took second in the triple jump (42-6.5) and third in the high jump (5-8). Aidan Gillings was third in the 3,200 (11:25.51).
Royalton-Hartland’s Julia Miles was third in the high jump (4-10).
The Newfane girls finished third with 63 points, while the boys were fourth with 60 points. Southwestern won the girls (161) and boys (189) team championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.