BUFFALO — Looks like there’s a new dynasty hailing from Niagara County hockey and this time, it’s a Starpoint Spartans program that can score in bunches.
After allowing the opening goal nearly three minutes into the contest, Starpoint recovered and rattled off six unanswered goals in a stretch that lasted through the early stages of the third period, which was enough to defeat Niagara Wheatfield, 8-3, in the Section VI Division II finals Monday night at KeyBank Center.
“This was a huge win,” Starpoint head coach Clayton Wilson said after the victory. “To go to the sectionals four years in a row is very, very, very difficult. It’s very, very grueling because it’s win, you move on, lose, you’re done. It’s like March Madness. ... We find a way. Our leaders find a way at puck drop that they won’t want to lose. They’re just determined.”
SLIDESHOW: Starpoint skates away from Niagara Wheatfield for 3rd Section VI title in 4 years
For the Spartans, their reign in Section VI is hard to top, especially in such a short span. Now in only their sixth year as part of Section VI Boys Hockey Federation, Starpoint (18-5-0) have now won three sectional titles in just a four year span. Most of their victories in recent years came in come-from-behind fashion, like Monday when Niagara Wheatfield (17-6-1) took the 1-0 lead at the 14:14 mark of the first period thanks to Anthony Lagreca’s shot in front of the net.
The Spartans, however, responded when Gavin Russell found Jacob Cyrek to tie the score up at 1-1 with 6:12 remaining to end the first period’s scoring. Starpoint head coach Clayton Wilson said after the victory Cyrek’s first goal was “huge” and one that broke the junior’s scoring drought this postseason.
“He got us rolling,” Wilson said, whose Spartans had six different skaters record at least one point. “He’s a great hockey player. and sometimes, you know, you get that wall up in you mentally but I said, ‘You’re a center. Centers are the playmakers. Set your linemates up and be happy with that. But today he got rewarded with some pretty goals.”
Even Cyrek sensed his goal was the turning point of the game.
“As I tied the game up, that was a huge boost when I went back to the bench and I’m high fiving the guys,” Cyrek said, who later scored his second goal of the night late in the second period. You could see it in their faces, they were all pumped up.”
The Spartans wasted little time in the second period as senior Alec Kirk recorded his 30th goal of the season off an assist from linemate and classmate Justin Bull for a 2-1 lead at the 11:06 mark. The goal continued Kirk’s postseason success as he has now recorded 28 points in 13 postseason games over the last three seasons. Kirk credits the team’s “tenacity” for why the Spartans have been able to deliver when needed to.
“This team, we never give up,” Kirk said, who later scored his second goal on the power-play in the third period. “... Every guy in the locker room wants to play for each other, wants to play for the coaches, wants to play for our school (and) represent our school well.”
Wilson described Kirk as a “special” player, no matter the situation he is thrown into.
“He will play a normal game or a big game the same way,” Wilson said. “He’s that type of player that loves to be a game changer and he is that kid. ... He’s a leader in the locker room. He’s a leader at practice. He’s a leader on the bench.”
The Spartans then finished the second period — which Wilson called the team’s best period all season — with two more goals. In just a 34-second span, Cyrek’s second goal followed by Russell’s lone goal gave the Spartans a 4-1 lead heading into the second intermission. In this frame alone, the Spartans outshot the Falcons, 12-3.
“We’ve had some good periods but playing a team at their caliber and the way we dominated and outshot them was the game changer,” Wilson said.
Playing in KeyBank Center Monday was a special opportunity for the Spartans and Falcons. Cyrek and Thompson are both Buffalo Sabres fans and found inspiration from their own favorite players, Dylan Cozens and Tage Thompson, respectively. Walking through the same hallways as the Sabres do for their home contests was a surreal experience, Kirk said.
“This is the same hallway that Tage went through and honestly, it gives me more inspiration to play,” Kirk said. “... Being on the same ice as them, it’s pretty cool.”
Bull, Frankie Cardarella and Mike Merrifield also scored one goal apiece for the Spartans in the third period and the team collectively out-shot Niagara Wheatfield, 33-18.
Lagreca scored his second goal and William Coble added a goal in the third period to round out Niagara Wheatfield’s scoring.
Starpoint will now face the winner of the Section X championship between Salmon River and Ogdensburg Free Academy this Saturday at 3 p.m. at HarborCenter.
