PENDLETON — Two seasons removed from a winless season, Starpoint High School football is poised to become a Class A sectional contender again. But it will need to return to its roots to get there.
The Spartans made a big leap last season by finishing 6-3 but did not qualify for sectionals. They showed glimpses of the old up-tempo offense that propelled the program to Highmark Stadium a few seasons ago but were missing the trademark toughness on defense.
Quarterback Carson Marcus — now an assistant coach — is among those lost to graduation, but former offensive coordinator Justin Baumann rejoined the staff after coaching high school football in Texas, and Starpoint hopes to push the pace even more.
The biggest growth must come defensively, where the Spartans were battered physically in losses. With increased depth up front and an infusion of wrestlers, they believe the defense can help steal wins in low-scoring games.
“We always begin with the end in mind,” Starpoint head coach Tim Racey said. “... If we peaked on Day One, then why are we showing up the rest of the season? It has to be a gradual trend upwards and our goal is to go as deep as we can in the playoffs.”
Although last season brought more excitement than disappointment, Starpoint was worn down and beat up in its losses. The Spartans surrendered a 63-yard touchdown run on the first play of a 38-0 feast by Grand Island in Week 4. Three weeks later, Jermaine Atkins ran for 357 yards and five touchdowns as Kenmore West racked up 586 yards in a 41-14 win.
Starpoint went 6-0 when holding opponents to 14 points or less last season and have gone 32-6 when doing so over the last decade. It has gone 18-28 during that span when opponents score more than 14 points.
“We just come into practice each day with the mindset that you have to dominate the guy in front of you,” senior Luke Davis said. “You just have to be dogs. We have to bring back dudes being dogs out and I think we have a couple of them this year. We’re just going to play as physical as we can and as good as we can every game.”
Racey believes the remedy for those struggles is increased depth on the lines. Although playing at a breakneck speed on offense has produced more points since transitioning to the style in 2016, it can wear down an offensive line as much as a defensive line, plus many of Starpoint’s players who play two ways.
Aiden Bartel, Matt Caldwell, Hunter Ducharme, Frank O’Connor, Dylan Schreader and George Thompson should all see time up front and Bartel is the lone player who did not see varsity time last season. Each player is either taller than 6 feet or weighs more than 200 pounds.
“We don’t have a large team, but 24 of them were here every Monday and Wednesday for practice over the summer,” Racey said. “We’re ahead of the game and our trainers work well with our athletes. We’re going to be ready to run.”
If the line holds up, it should provide time and space for a versatile group on offense. Davis and freshman Griffin LaPlante will see carries in the backfield, while Kyler Lee, Sam Lindemann and Phil Pirinelli will attempt to replace the 801 receiving yards and eight touchdowns lost when Evan Dean transferred to Canisius.
The most unique player of the group is junior Evan Floss, who had a breakout season a year ago, playing receiver, running back and even quarterback. He will continue that role once again this season — compiling 40 receptions for 502 yards and eight touchdowns last year — as junior Gage LaPlante steps into the starting job at quarterback.
“I love being versatile, I love playing every position,” Floss said. “It makes it very difficult to guard us. … Our offense has a very fast tempo and we’ve been conditioning all summer, so I feel teams aren’t ready for that.”
Starpoint hosts Amherst at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2 to open the season.
