ORCHARD PARK — The gold encrusted shovels emblazoned with a Bills logo were created to be a symbolic tool for local dignitaries to wield with a smile. But as they plunged into a strategically placed mound of dirt Monday, the shovels illustrated a different story.
From Bills brass like the Pegula family to general manager Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott to politicians like Gov. Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, they all took turns sliding shovels into the dirt and tossing it into the air to start a new era of Buffalo Bills football.
The Bills officially held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new stadium — although work officially began when they secured approval from the Erie County Legislature in May — and the empty gravel parking lot will gradually develop into a new $1.54 billion football palace by 2026.
“There’s only 30 of these stadiums in this league that America loves, called the National Football League,” Bills owner Terry Pegula said. “We’re going to build a stadium here and we’re going to tear down a stadium over there that’s full of memories. So we need to fill this stadium with more memories and continue our legacy. We should remember the past, but embrace the building of our future.”
After Pegula announced a new deal for naming rights, the new stadium will also be christened Highmark Stadium. But it’s going to be completely different than the one that has loomed across the street for the last 50 years.
No matter what the stadium was named or how much plastic surgery it has received since being erected in 1973, it has served as Western New York’s blue collar mansion. Rabid fans have piled in, regardless of weather or record, and thirsty for a Super Bowl win and a party, with the order of importance varying with the fan.
Holding more than 80,000 people in its first 26 years of existence, Highmark Stadium was one of the biggest stadiums in the NFL, although never one of its crown jewels. But it always matched its fans.
Plans for a domed stadium in Lancaster were scratched, giving way to the open-air stadium in Orchard Park that allows snow to fall, wind to swirl and fans to scream, as if a roof could hold them at full throat.
There is even a plaque outside Gates 6-7 commemorating a supposed curse that matches the franchise’s heartbreak over the years because the stadium was built on the site of a Wenro village before they were conquered and absorbed by the Iroquois in the mid-1600s.
“The psyche of this community rises and falls with the fortunes of the Buffalo Bills,” Hochul said. “It’s just part of our story, part of our identity. … This is an agreement that’s going to benefit people in the community for decades to come, and it’s not just sports-related.”
The Bills have indeed become a cornerstone of Western New York culture. Of course there were people who balked at the idea of the state chipping in $600 million — $418 coming from seized overdue funds from Seneca Nation of New York casinos — and $250 million from Erie County, but there were others willing to pay any cost to keep the Bills locally.
But the new stadium won’t just bring a modern, sleek design and a grass field. Bills game days may look drastically different because that’s what comes with a shiny, new stadium.
One of the additions of the new stadium is premium seat licenses — a price paid for the right to buy season tickets — and it is expected to be a way for the Bills to recoup some of the $690 million they are dumping into their new home.
A survey sent to season ticket holders offered potential PSL price ranges from $500 to $16,500 and PSLs are expected to be required for roughly 50,000 seats in a stadium with a projected capacity of 63,000, which is 8,000 less than the current stadium.
The Raiders are using PSLs ranging from $500-$75,000 per seat to fund their new Las Vegas stadium, while the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles has PSLs from $4,000-$30,000 per seat. Meanwhile, the Vikings paid off $377 million in debt 23 years early thanks to tax revenue from electronic pull-tab games and the Bills opened a Caesars Sportsbook lounge last season in Highmark Stadium.
Hochul has also said the stadium will bring in $1.6 billion to the economy and 10,000 union construction jobs over the duration of the 30-year lease.
Rising ticket prices have driven off sports fans for years and the combination of PSLs and undoubtedly higher ticket prices will tick off some more, but diehards always find their way into the stadium. But those golden shovels likely signaled the beginning of the end of a Bills a game day experience that has made their fans famous.
Bills COO Ron Raccuia said information on stadium features will continue to roll out during the construction process and is available at the stadium experience center at the Walker Center in Williamsville.
“It’s really going to put our Bills fans at ease on how this is going to be,” Raccuia said. “How they’re going to park, where they’re going to sit, what the food and beverage is going to be like. All of those things, they’ll get to experience there and it’ll keep building over the next 36 months.”
Pegula, Hochul and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell did not field questions after the groundbreaking ceremony.
