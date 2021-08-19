St. Bonaventure names Manhertz new AD

Joe Manhertz, associate director of athletics at Duke University, has been appointed the new director of athletics at St. Bonaventure University, Dr. Joseph Zimmer, acting president, announced Thursday.
"We are all very excited to have Joe Manhertz join our leadership team as director of athletics," Zimmer said in a press release. "His extensive experience in some of the premier programs in the country positions him well to lead St. Bonaventure's Department of Athletics to even greater glory in the years to come."
Manhertz was selected after a process led by a search committee consisting of members of the St. Bonaventure Department of Athletics and University staff and assisted by CarrSports Consulting. Barb Questa, interim athletics director, and Dick Penna, university trustee, co-chaired the committee.
The leader of Duke Athletics' Major Gifts development arm, Manhertz brings an elite resume to Western New York, including 20 years working for universities in Power Five conferences while gaining experience at some of the nation's athletics powerhouses.
He has spent the past decade in Durham, securing primary funding for Duke's building initiatives, major improvements and long-term endowments. During that time, he led the creation and direction of the Duke Athletic Major Gift office while serving as a member of the Blue Devils' senior leadership team responsible for the execution of the department's strategic plan.
Manhertz was responsible for planning and directing the comprehensive campaign that spearheaded upgrades to Cameron Indoor Stadium, as well as Duke's football stadium, its soccer/lacrosse and track and field facilities while also creating scholarships and endowments. Along with his fundraising efforts, he also served in an administrative role, helping to oversee the Duke baseball, men's and women's track/cross country and fencing programs.
"I am a passionate person and St. Bonaventure represented passion, how people feel about that place, the deep connections anyone associated with Bona's has to the University," Manhertz said in the release. "To be a part of that is special. I am humbled to be a Bonnie and to help our student-athletes be successful in athletics and in life.
"I want to thank Dr. Zimmer and the search committee for this amazing opportunity and also my wife and kids for their support and the faith they have in me," Manhertz said. "I also thank my staff here at Duke who have been so supportive of me: Dr. Kevin White (former vice president and director of athletics), as well as Dr. Vincent Price (university president), Nina King (vice president and director of athletics) and Tom Coffman (deputy director of athletics). I'd like to also thank Stan Wilcox (NCAA executive vice president of regulatory affairs), Mark Murphy (former director of athletics at Colgate and Green Bay Packers current president and CEO), Gene Smith (director of athletics at Ohio State) and Jake Crouthamel (former director of athletics at Syracuse). I've learned so much from all of them."
Prior to his time at Duke, Manhertz previously served as the director of development for athletics at Ohio State University for three years, directing major gift activities for the Buckeyes Athletics program. He also spent seven years at Syracuse University in a development role, greatly increasing gift donations to the Orange basketball and football programs. His career path also led him to Hamilton College as associate director of leadership gifts.
"Being on campus at St. Bonaventure sealed the deal," Manhertz said. "The people at Bonaventure are hungry to take the next step. Hearing the passion of the students, coaches and staff, what Bona's means to them and what they think it can be perfectly aligns with where I think it can be. I look forward to getting to work taking Bonaventure Athletics to the next level."
He also worked as an adjunct professor of sports marketing for the SUNY Cortland Sport Management program (2001-07) and served as a representative of the inaugural class of the NCAA Leadership Institute for Minority Males. Prior to his professional career, he interned with the National Football League Players Association.
Manhertz brings regional connections with him to St. Bonaventure. A 1996 graduate of Colgate University, Manhertz played both basketball and football for the Raiders and later earned a master's degree in sport management in 1998 from Ohio State University. He has deep ties to the area, growing up in Fairport, where his mother still resides.
"Growing up in the Rochester area, I understand the love the people in the community have for Bonaventure and for Western New York and seeing it first-hand emphasized that. The connection is truly special," Manhertz said, adding, "I am also excited to be back with the Bills Mafia."
He is married to Pamela Koehler, a practicing attorney in Indiana who is also a Fairport native. The couple has a blended family with four children: Benton, Mallory, Joseph III (Trey) and Trevor.
Manhertz takes over the leadership of St. Bonaventure's 19 Division I athletics programs and will oversee the University's nearly 380 student-athletes.
An introductory press conference will be held in the coming days.
