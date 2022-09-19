YOUNGSTOWN — When Nathan Russell’s father asked if he wanted to play goalkeeper, he jumped at the chance. He was a hockey goalie, so in the then-fourth grader’s mind, it had to be similar.
It didn’t take Russell long to let soccer put hockey on ice.
Now a senior, Russell is one shutout away from tying the Lewiston-Porter all-time record. So stingy over his four-year career has Russell been that he has more shutouts (27) than goals allowed (22), including just one goal allowed in the first six games of this season.
Russell certainly isn’t peppered with action the way he was in hockey, but when challenged, he typically makes a play. Despite limited opportunities to flash his talent, Russell has also proved to be one of the most athletic players in the Niagara Frontier League.
“He’s quiet and just goes about doing his job,” Lew-Port coach Rick Sweeney said. “We put a lot of shots on him practice over the years and he just shows up and is throwing his body around. You play one game of Thanksgiving football, you’re hitting the ground and you’re sore the next day. He’s doing that every day.”
It only took a few minutes of horsing around at the SportsPlex in North Tonawanda for Sweeney to see Russell could be a special player, saying there “was an instinctive thing at such a young age.” Even if the untrained eye can’t see Russell’s athleticism, he shows it in other sports.
In track and field, Russell was the NFL champion as a 5-foot-11 high jumper despite not being quite 6-feet tall. He also ran 11.48 seconds in the 100-meter dash, placing fifth in the league during the spring.
Russell can also dunk a volleyball and Sweeney believes he would be one of the team’s best players if he played in the field, effortlessly booting balls 50 yards during practice.
He uses explosiveness and quick reaction time to move from post to post or to hunt down a ball that might otherwise be out of reach. Russell has made 40 saves this season for the unbeaten Lancers, has surrendered more than one goal four times in his career and has only been scored on once from outside the box.
“At goalie, you have to be one of the faster kids on the team,” Russell said. “You have to react fast, you have to get off your line fast. It’s not just about being big, it’s about how fast you can react and decision-making.”
Because Russell often goes long stretches without action, there are times he feels helpless on the field, especially in close games. But Russell owns an internal switch that allows him to remain engaged to make saves when chances come his way.
His best play has come in playoff action, surrendering four goals in his last five sectional games. Sweeney thinks Russell’s best game may have come in a 1-0 double-overtime loss to Williamsville South in the 2020 Section VI Class A-2 final.
Despite his efforts, it’s the losses that grind Russell more than the shutouts. Setting the school’s shutout record — Russell has a chance to tie the record at Orchard Park on Tuesday — is a nice achievement, he acknowledges. But he’s still rankled about the season ending with 1-0 losses in back-to-back sectional championship games.
“It really makes you want it more,” Russell said. “It’s senior year and we’ve really been working hard trying to get it.”
Lew-Port, the current top-ranked small school in Western New York, has won a lot of games during Russell’s career, but he still hasn’t known the feeling of winning a league or sectional championship.
Both are at the top of his list, with a strong chance at accomplishing the feats this season, as the Lancers have a two-game lead on the Frontier division and an inside track at reaching the NFL championship game.
“If we won whatever games we needed to the rest of the way surrendering one goal and we check off those boxes as a team, he’s going to look at it as a great success,” Sweeney said. “There’s no reason not to pursue (the record and a championship), but if there’s an internal debate in your head, he’s willing to sacrifice the individual for what the team wants.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.