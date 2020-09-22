PENDLETON — Slowly but surely, high school sports are starting to feel normal again.
Like our other Section VI programs, Starpoint — GNN Sports' lone ECIC school — also got in its first fall sports practices going this week. Although the Niagara Frontier League has decided to wait on girls swimming until 2021, the Spartans opened up the week with it as one of its remaining fall sports, as well as field hockey, golf, girls tennis, boys and girls soccer, and cross country.
Athletic director Vinny Dell'Oso knows it's been a long road to this point, as he recalled how tough it was to break the news of no spring season to his 2019-20 student-athletes. Adding in the factor of the kids not physically being in classes during lockdown, the barren Mapleton Road campus was just as disheartening for himself and his staff.
"It was a ghost town. Like, you come to school every day and you expect to see the energy in the building from your students," Dell'Oso said. "Talking to your coaches, and then after school you're gonna get around to practices, and it wasn't there. So it was a huge void for really any of the adults who were in the building."
As a parent of student-athletes, Dell'Oso also missed out in the spring with his son, Joe, being unable to compete in his final baseball season as a Spartan. Thankfully Joe gets to continue his career on the diamond with Niagara University, but Vinny knows how much his son missed out on without competing with his best friends one last time.
His daughter, Carly, is going through a similar experience now with volleyball not starting until March 2021. With it literally hitting home, Dell'Oso is planning to go the extra mile to ensure the 2020-21 school year is handled with as much care as possible.
Dell'Oso called Monday "a great day" with the return of sports, as he could see the look of excitement in the eyes of his student-athletes. He acknowledged how important competition is for the kids, but he's also happier to see them back in action due to the social and emotional benefits of being part of a team.
This year has also given Dell'Oso extra tasks to handle, with former AD Tom Sarkovics retiring from his athletics facilitator role in June. Whether it's working through athletics guidance documents or seeking supervision for home events, Dell'Oso knows he and other Section VI ADs will have their hands full all year.
"When you're faced with challenges, my philosophy has always been it's an opportunity," Dell'Oso said. "It's an opportunity to do something really good for your community, for your school, for these student-athletes, and it's an exciting opportunity."
Field hockey head coach Megan Kehoe called her girls "resilient" for being able to adjust on the fly, with so many COVID protocols set in place. Although there's still a lot to be decided after only two practices, she's thankful the team has enough time to gather itself with nearly two full weeks of practice before the Spartans' first game.
"Certainly, of course, if conditions were different ... in August things would've been a little different," Kehoe said. "But that's OK, we're doing good and I'm really pleased with the way the girls have come in. They used their quarantine to get in shape, so they're doing really well."
Girls tennis coach Justin Daugherty also noted how resilient his bunch is, sharing that he's already seen improvement from his starters in this short span. Due to singles and doubles tennis being respectively categorized as low- and moderate-risk sports, Daugherty believes his girls took advantage of their time away with the strides they've taken thus far.
Even as great as it is to see them playing well in these preseason practices, Daugherty is just thankful to even be out here working with his team. Only graduating one senior starter, the Spartans bring back a strong core vying for a league championship.
One of Daugherty's top returners will be junior Emma Nesbit, who helped the Spartans tie for second place in the ECIC last fall.
"I'm really excited to be back because tennis ... reminds you of the beginning of the school year, which makes it better," said Nesbit, who won five singles matches as a sophomore. "Because sometimes going back to school isn't super fun, but being able to play tennis makes it much better."
Nesbit's goal is to really just have fun at every match, even with the uncertainty as to how the coronavirus may impact this school year. She also sees the work she and her teammates put in over the summer as Starpoint hopes of knocking off powerhouse rival Williamsville East for the league crown.
One other athlete who spoke on the Spartans' first week back was junior cross country runner Nate Adams, who looks to improve on his personal record of 16:58 in the 3-mile race the ECIC meet last fall. Adams admitted how lonely it can get having to run by yourself, so he's thankful to have his teammates there to push him through workouts and timed trials.
He also pointed out the social component of being back in the fold, with so many members of the team being stashed inside over the past six months. When it came to thinking about his junior cross country season, Adams just put his head down and continued to grind.
"I actually have been training this whole quarantine, with the intent in mind that I don't know when I will race again," Adams said. "All I know is I will race again. So that's been keeping me motivated this whole time and it's also realizing it's a display of mental strength. To have the ability to look at something with uncertainty and train through it, because you know, at some point in time, you will accomplish what you set out to accomplish or run that race you wanted to race."
