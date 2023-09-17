ORCHARD PARK — Fatigue started setting in for Connor McGovern when the Buffalo Bills marched into the red zone.
He started thinking to himself, “I better suck it up.”
Moments later, the Bills’ left guard sat on the bench, the “Shout” song blaring through Highmark Stadium’s speakers, whipping the crowd into even more of a frenzy, McGovern was a bit disoriented on the bench.
“Was that the first drive?”
The possession lasted so long it was hard for players to remember that was, in fact, the first drive of the third quarter. Tight end Dalton Kincaid had to double-check the clock to make sure it was correct.
A 2-yard touchdown catch by Gabe Davis capped a 15-play, 75-yard drive that chewed up 9 minutes, 1 second to start the second half and gave the Bills a 28-10 lead over the Las Vegas Raiders.
It was the kind of drive that demoralizes an opponent, one that beats a team into submission, especially after taking a 21-10 lead just before halftime. In this case, the Bills reached through the chests of the Raiders and yanked out their soul, delivering the final blow despite 21 minutes remaining on the clock of a 38-10 win.
“Our offensive linemen did a good job of wearing on them, and eventually, you wear them down,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “I think that’s when you see the running game start to take off late in the game, when we’re just leaning on them.”
JOSH ALLEN TO GABE DAVIS ON 4TH DOWN— NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023
📺: #LVvsBUF on CBS⁰📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/sNe3sKO3z4
The entire game could be summed up in those 15 plays. There was nothing fancy, just a cerebral series of plays that put down the Raiders for good.
On a day when the Bills had 37 passing plays (274 yards) and 35 running plays (183 yards), their most important drive featured seven completions (on eight attempts) for 37 yards and seven running plays for 38 yards.
Like most of the game, quarterback Josh Allen resisted throwing the ball downfield against a Raider defense that was determined to make the Bills maintain patience or commit turnovers, much like the New York Jets did six days prior.
Allen started with a simple 8-yard swing pass to Deonte Harty, followed by a 16-yard run by James Cook — who broke 100 yards rushing for the first time in his career — and then another 8-yard pass to Kincaid. The longest pass of the drive was a 10-yard throw to Stefon Diggs.
As the drive progressed, the Bills could feel Las Vegas starting to crack. They faced three third downs, but none longer than 3 yards to gain.
“I think they were starting to get tired, too,” McGovern said. “They were still playing hard, but I think we were just able to just to keep chunking, chunking, chunking and we had a couple break loose. I think we just kept on the path and they couldn't get a response out of it.”
McDermott got the desired response from his team by rolling the dice twice on the drive in the midst of an otherwise risk-free gameplan. The Bills faced a fourth and 1 at the Las Vegas 11 and allowed Allen to plunge ahead for a first down.
A few minutes later, McDermott had to make another fourth-down decision, this time from the 1-yard line. Initially, McDermott sent out the field goal team to make it a two-touchdown game, but called timeout and sent the offense back onto the field.
“I thought it was going to be a chance to widen the gap and maybe slam the door right there,” McDermott said. “I thought Dorsey and Josh did a good great job and made a great play. It was a heck of a catch in traffic.”
The Bills attempted a fourth down from the 1 in the second quarter, but Allen seemed a bit antsy and threw a hurried pass to Dawson Knox that fell incomplete. On his second attempt, Allen bought time by rolling to his right and whistled a pass into a crowd of Raiders defenders, but Davis was able to haul it in.
“I knew where I was originally supposed to go wasn’t going to be open,” Davis said. “So I just sat in the zone, saw Josh scramble and tried to give him a body to throw to. He kind of floated it in there nice for me to get strong hands on it and take the hit.”
The Bills would have been satisfied with a field goal, but also agreed that a touchdown was more of a crushing blow to the Raiders. McGovern said it “made the soul a little bit happier,” and as a result, Buffalo ran 23 third-quarter plays compared to four for Las Vegas.
“I don't know who changed (McDermott’s) mind,” Kincaid said. “Obviously, as an offense we want to just go down score points. Touchdowns are obviously preferred. But I don't know who changed his mind. But I was happy with it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.