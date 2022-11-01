AMHERST — If Lewiston-Porter wasn’t supposed to make another run to states this season, it hasn’t gotten the message.
For the second consecutive season, the Lancers return to the Far West Regional as the Section VI overall Class B champions after rolling past Fredonia 7-0 on Tuesday at Sweet Home High School.
After starting the season 4-4, Lew-Port has now won 10-straight games and has outscored opponents 23-2 in the postseason. Now red-hot, the Lancers are feeling as confident as they did heading into the season.
The only team standing in their way of returning to the state semifinals is Section V champion Bath-Haverling, who is unbeaten and knocked off last year’s champion Palmyra-Macedon 1-0 on Tuesday. Lew-Port plays Bath-Haverling at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Niagara Wheatfield.
“I think it makes a statement that the team we had last year, we’re just as good as that team and we’re ready to go,” Lew-Port coach Emily Brook said. “I think a lot of people doubted us in the beginning because of the seniors that we lost. I think this just shows we’re where we belong.”
Lew-Port jumped on Fredonia early as Sophie Auer scored the first goal 13 minutes into the game, and as Brook said after Saturday’s B-1 championship win, if the Lancers can get the second goal, they get a third in short order.
Elina Kunik scored in the 30th minute and Auer notched her second of the game 6 minutes later. Emily Stefik scored the first of her two goals seven minutes into the second half and the Lancers rolled from there. Stefik has four goals in three games after scoring four total all season.
“One goal is fine, but once we get a second, we’re going to keep scoring,” Brook said. “That’s what ends up happening most of the time. If we get that second, we’re going to keep going and it’s important to get that lead right away.”
Auer recorded a hat trick and two assists to bring her sectional point total to 26, eclipsing her entire postseason total from last year in four games. Auer, who has 51 points in the last two postseasons, believes experience from last year and a tough regular season schedule has prepared the Lancers for this moment.
Both Brook and Auer pointed to a 4-2 non-league win over St. Mary’s to finish the regular season as the turning point for the team’s success.
“If we play good teams during the regular season, we’re going to play good in sectionals and we’ll be ready for them,” said Auer, who reached her 100th point of the season against Fredonia.
Like she did against City Honors prior to the B-1 final, Brook continues to use the New York State Sportswriters Association rankings as a motivational tool. Not only was Pal-Mac ranked No. 2, but Bath-Haverling was ranked No. 5 in Tuesday’s polls. Lew-Port, however, was ranked No. 13, just one spot ahead of Fredonia.
The Lancers are also enjoying being the villain or the cowboy with the black hat. Every opponent wants to be the team to knock out the reigning state runners-up, and they are relishing that mindset.
“No one wants to see us go to states again,” Brook said. “No one wanted to see us go as far as we’ve gone. Our community wants to, but every team we play is like, ‘Oh, we want to beat them because they went to states.’ So we know we have to be ready to go and strong right away.”
