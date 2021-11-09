Sophie Auer, Avery Mondoux split NFL player of the year

After leading their teams to Section VI championships, Grand Island’s Avery Mondoux and Lewiston-Porter’s Sophie Auer share the Niagara Frontier League girls soccer player of the year.
Auer is atop the NFL with 33 goals, while Mondoux finished with 31 goals and 20 assists for the Vikings, who were the league champions. Five Grand Island players earned first-team all-league, while Niagara Wheatfield had four, North Tonawanda had three and Lew-Port had two, as voted on by the league coaches.
Seniors Payton Khadra, Adiana Cotroneo, Bella DeGlopper and Adison Fike earned first-team honors for Grand Island. Maddie Fike, Gianna Rosati, Gwen Jarosz and Olivia Rickard represented Niagara Wheatfield and Auer was joined by Lew-Port teammate Sarah Woods, the leading scorer in the NFL with 31 goals and 30 assists.
North Tonawanda’s Kylie Miranto, Kasie Miranto and Emily Zander were also first-teamers.
Second team: Grand Island: Jessica Whitfield, Morgan Khadra, Victoria Thauer, Emma Besl and Alexis Nguyen; Lew-Port: Tessa Schuey, Lucia Sanchez and Rebecca Hoffman; Niagara Falls: Bria Freeman; Niagara Wheatfield: Katelyn Dena and Marisa Rickard; North Tonawanda: Paige Spatorico and Shea O’Rourke.
Third team: Grand Island: Arden Randle, Noelle Linenfelser and Rebecca Schultz; Kenmore East: Maria Colosimo; Kenmore West: Kayleigh Davis; Lew-Port: Jordan Niccola and Serena Martino; Lockport: Taylor Fiegel, Megan Guay, Camryn Schiavitti and Al Valery; Niagara Wheatfield: Caitlin Parker and Tristan Davis; North Tonawanda: Gabby Giesing and Kelsie Meredith.
