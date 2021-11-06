Sommer's late goal gives Niagara four of six points against Air Force

A last-minute goal by Walker Sommer gave the Niagara University men's hockey team a tie Saturday against Air Force, giving the Purple Eagles four out of six points on the weekend.
Air Force won the shootout after three-on-three overtime was inconclusive, winning an extra point in the game. Niagara earned a 4-3 comeback win Friday night. The series marked the first time Dwyer Arena has let in fans since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
The Purple Eagles started strong, with goals from Olivier Gauthier and Ryan Cox in the first period. Heading into the second, Niagara looked poised to take control of the game, but Air Force battled back, quickly tying the game at two, before scoring the go-ahead goal.
“I told the guys, that’s my fault as a coach,” said head coach Jason Lammers, about the second period. “That’s my fault for not coming in and letting them know that they were going to come out. I probably should have been way harder on our group to up the urgency in the room. I thought that really cost us.”
Despite the lag in the second period, Niagara dominated the game at times, and outshot Air Force, 34-28. Lammers said he liked what his team did offensively, and wants them to keep pushing the pace in games.
“Offensively, I liked where we’re getting to,” he said.
Sommer had several chances over the weekend, but finally saw his second goal of the season go in with 1:12 left in the game, while the Purple Eagles had an extra attacker on the ice. His goal was a team effort, Sommer said.
“When you’re playing six-on-five, you want to take the right shot,” he said. “You don’t want to take just any shot. ‘Naumo’ controlled the play down low, Cox controlled the middle and moved it over to me, and I had a wide open lane. Johnny Hill’s in front of them had taken the goalie’s eyes away. It was those guys. I just shot the puck.”
Overall, Lammers said he liked the way his team battled over the weekend, especially while playing against a team like Air Force that always plays physical.
“The guys have put so much work in,” he said. “That’s what I’m so excited about with our team. We put in so much work, and we’re in really great shape.”
Goaltender Jake Sibell had a solid outing, making 25 saves, and was solid in the shootout. The third Air Force goal slipped in five-hole, as he was moving across the net front.
“He works on his craft, and it’s so impressive,” Lammers said. “He eats and breathes hockey. I’m sure he’d like that one back, but it’s not the goalie’s fault.”
Niagara is off next weekend, and play a two-game series at Dwyer on Nov. 19 and 20 against Army.
