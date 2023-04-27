Tom Prince has been an avid promoter of youth and high school sports throughout Western New York for over 15 years.
Whether it was founding the now-defunct Southtowns Travel League for baseball from 2007 until 2020 or now in recent ventures as a color commentator for the local media company WNY Athletics, Prince makes sure the spotlight remains on the student-athletes rather than on himself.
And with a big heart, the Orchard Park resident doesn’t have to think twice when there’s an opportunity to help those in need, using his platform to help bring a community together.
The unifying power of sports will be on full display once again as WNY Athletics will have its 2023 Baseball / Softball Day Saturday starting with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. on the campus of Niagara Falls High School. Funds will be raised to support the family of Colt Matz, a 12-year old from Portville, who was diagnosed with leukemia for a second time and will have to go through a second bone marrow transplant.
Prince admires the young man’s positive outlook through the diagnosis, who even gave a thumbs-up and a smile before his latest surgery.
“I don’t know too many people that can even do that, period,” Prince said. “Do it again? This kid's just amazing. He really is.”
With young Colt and parents Mike and Christina on-hand, 32 teams — 16 baseball and 16 softball — from across Section VI and Monsignor Martin will play on Niagara Falls’ four diamonds. The Greater Niagara region will be well represented as three of the five teams will compete in the inaugural softball portion.
Niagara Falls hosts Mount St. Mary’s while Grand Island hosts Williamsville North at 10:30 a.m. on Field 2. Niagara Wheatfield is then scheduled to face Hamburg at 12:30 p.m. on Field 1. On the baseball side, Niagara Falls will host Sweet Home at 10:30 a.m. at Field 1 while Medina will face Kenmore West to help close the day-long event at 6 p.m.
For Wolverines head coach Martha Amoretti, having a loved one diagnosed with cancer is a subject she knows firsthand. Her mother passed away from the illness, which Amoretti admitted was a struggle to watch. Some of her students in the high school have also dealt with family losses due to life-threatening illnesses. Having empathy for others facing these challenges is an important skill to have, Amoretti said.
“I think, at least, from my team’s point of view, softball is still a game,” Amoretti said. “There’s bigger things around it, so we try to keep it in perspective. It is just a game and any way we can do stuff to help out the community and other charities by playing, obviously, we’re all in.”
The idea to have a WNY Athletics baseball themed event, Prince said, was three years in the making, sparked by the times when he would fundraise money for a single family in need during his days with Southtowns Travel League. But due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was put on hold until April 30, 2022. Also held at Niagara Falls, the event raised funds and supported Depew head coach Dennis Crowley, who was diagnosed with ALS.
Once the event got off the ground, Prince knew that softball had to be added to the billing for the second year with teams from across the ‘716’ represented and all non-league match-ups decided amongst themselves.
“Ultimately, we’re all out there playing for the same goal out there,” Prince said. “And, to me, the minute the baseball happened, we’ve made sure that we now mimic for the softball because the softball deserves it just as much as the baseball does.”
Before COVID, Grand Island had its own “Strikeout Cancer” game, an event head coach Cheryl O’Connor hopes will return in the near future. For junior third baseman Brooke Caldwell, having the chance to play in this event has the Vikings feeling “excited.” As she explained, this is a new opportunity to represent the school.
“We’ve never really done this before,” Caldwell said. “... It’s definitely more, I guess, motivational or inspirational. It’s just more exciting to be a part of it.”
Niagara Wheatfield head coach Kevin Schucker has told his players in the past to appreciate every moment on the field to play the game, something he likely will emphasize again before they face the Bulldogs. Rallying together to support any cause is part of the area’s fabric, hence the “City of Good Neighbors” slogan.”
“Anytime something happens, Buffalo rallies,” said Schucker, who cited the aftermath of the Tops supermarket shooting on Jefferson Avenue last May and Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening injury with the Buffalo Bills in January as examples. “... Buffalo and this area does rally around people. I see it (here) more than anywhere I’ve ever seen before. … We come together for a cause like no other.”
Entrance fee for the WNY Athletics Baseball / Softball Day is $5.
****
As part of its program tradition, Niagara Wheatfield softball will host a cause game — this time to honor local veterans — against Niagara Frontier League rival Lewiston-Porter Saturday at 10 a.m. on campus in Sanborn.
All veterans and / or their families are invited to attend. The first 40 veterans in attendance will receive a $5 Tim Hortons gift card courtesy of the softball program and the Niagara Wheatfield Teachers Association.
“Every time I see a veteran, I thank a veteran for their service,” said Schucker, a member of the U.S. Army Reserves from 1991 to 1995. “To me, they're the most humbled group there are. Some made the ultimate sacrifice and 22 veterans a day commit suicide. And I think it's important to know that they're appreciated for the sacrifices they made.”
The U.S. Marines Corp will present the colors and the national anthem will be performed by Niagara Wheatfield students Sara McCune and Brayden Cox before first pitch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.